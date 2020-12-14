शहर चुनें
महाराष्ट्र: एनसीबी ने छह किलोग्राम भांग के साथ दो महिलाओं सहित तीन लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 08:44 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media

ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई में कल रात दो करोड़ रुपये मूल्य की छह किलोग्राम भांग के साथ दो महिलाओं सहित तीन व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (एनसीबी) कई स्थानों पर छापेमारी कर रही है। यह जानकारी एनसीबी के अधिकारी ने दी है।
india news national narcotics control bureau ncb raid cannabies

