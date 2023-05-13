Anti Drug Operation: एनसीबी- नौसेना ने अभियान चलाकर पकड़ी 2500 किलोग्राम मेथमफेटामाइन, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे होश

केरल में एनसीबी और भारतीय नौसेना ने एक संयुक्त अभियान चलाकर भारतीय जलक्षेत्र में लगभग 2500 किलोग्राम की मेथामफेटामाइन जब्त की है, जिसकी कीमत लगभग 12,000 करोड़ रुपये है। एंटी-ड्रग एजेंसी ने शनिवार को कहा कि अधिकारियों ने ड्रग्स को एक पोत से जब्त किया।

#WATCH | Kochi, Kerala: NCB & Indian Navy seizes approx 2500 kg high purity methamphetamine in the Indian waters that value around Rs 12,000 crores. Police detain one suspect: NCB pic.twitter.com/gxDkZVxhlY

एनसीबी ने मीडिया से जब्ती का विवरण देते हुए कहा कि एंटी ड्रग्स ऑपरेशन के तहत एनसीबी और नौसेना ने 'ऑपरेशन समुद्रगुप्त' चलाया था। इस ऑपरेशन के जरिए अफगानिस्तान से आने वाले मादक पदार्थों की समुद्री तस्करी पर निगरानी रखी जा रही थी। एजेंसी ने कहा कि एनसीबी द्वारा पिछले डेढ़ साल में दक्षिणी मार्ग से मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी की यह तीसरी बड़ी जब्ती है।



संजय कुमार सिंह ने पूरे आगे कहा कि एनसीबी और नौसेना ने हिंद महासागर में एक सफल ऑपरेशन किया। यह अपने मौद्रिक मूल्य के मामले में सबसे बड़ा है। मौद्रिक मूल्य लगभग 15,000 करोड़ रुपये है। ड्रग्स का स्रोत पाकिस्तान है। मदर शिप समुद्र में विभिन्न बिंदुओं पर तैनात किया जा रहा था। छोटी नावें विभिन्न देशों से जाएंगी और मुख्य जहाजों से खेप एकत्र करेंगी। यह खेप श्रीलंका, मालदीव और भारत के लिए थी।



आगे उन्होंने कहा कि एक पाकिस्तानी नागरिक को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। हमने ऑपरेशन समुद्रगुप्त को फरवरी 2022 में शुरू किया था, उस ऑपरेशन के हिस्से के रूप में हमने लगभग 4,000 किलोग्राम विभिन्न ड्रग्स जब्त किए हैं।

കേരള തീരത്തു വൻ മയക്കമരുന്ന് വേട്ട.



അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിപണിയിൽ 15,000 കോടി രൂപ വിലമതിക്കുന്ന മയക്ക മരുന്നാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ നാവിക സേനയുടെ സഹായത്തോടെയാണ് നർകോട്ടിക്സ് കണ്ട്രോൾ ബുറോ പിടികൂടിയത്.



ഓപ്പറേഷൻ സമുദ്ര ഗപ്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായിയാണ് ഈ മയക്കമരുന്ന് പിടികൂടിയത് pic.twitter.com/MFsGgytb3l — DD News Malayalam (@DDNewsMalayalam) May 13, 2023 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

