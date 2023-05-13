Anti Drug Operation: एनसीबी- नौसेना ने अभियान चलाकर पकड़ी 2500 किलोग्राम मेथमफेटामाइन, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे होश

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
केरल में एनसीबी और भारतीय नौसेना ने एक संयुक्त अभियान चलाकर भारतीय जलक्षेत्र में लगभग 2500 किलोग्राम की मेथामफेटामाइन जब्त की है, जिसकी कीमत लगभग 12,000 करोड़ रुपये है। एंटी-ड्रग एजेंसी ने शनिवार को कहा कि अधिकारियों ने ड्रग्स को एक पोत से जब्त किया।
#WATCH | Kochi, Kerala: NCB & Indian Navy seizes approx 2500 kg high purity methamphetamine in the Indian waters that value around Rs 12,000 crores. Police detain one suspect: NCB pic.twitter.com/gxDkZVxhlY
