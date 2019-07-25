महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष ने आजम के बयान को बताया शर्मनाक, अयोग्य करार देने की मांग

Rekha Sharma,National Commission for Women Chief on SP MP Azam Khan's remark on BJP MP Rama Devi in Lok Sabha: This is a shameful remark. Azam Khan is now doing this repeatedly. Lok Sabha Speaker should take action against him, he should be disqualified pic.twitter.com/Dl9MukX8ep— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019
लोकसभा में सपा सांसद आजम खान के एक बयान पर जमकर हंगामा हुआ। तीन तलाक बिल पर चर्चा के दौरान आजम खान अपनी बात रख रहे थे।
25 जुलाई 2019