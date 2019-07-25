शहर चुनें

महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष ने आजम के बयान को बताया शर्मनाक, अयोग्य करार देने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 06:26 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष रेखा शर्मा
राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष रेखा शर्मा - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष रेखा शर्मा ने लोकसभा में भाजपा सांसद रमा देवी पर सपा सांसद आजम खान के बयान को शर्मनाक करार दिया है। रेखा शर्मा ने कहा, 'यह शर्मनाक बयान है। अब आजम खान यह बार-बार कर रहे हैं। लोकसभा स्पीकर को उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए, उन्हें अयोग्य करार दे देना चाहिए।'
दरअसल, लोकसभा में तीन तलाक बिल पर चर्चा के दौरान आजम खान अपनी बात रख रहे थे। स्पीकर की चेयर पर बैठीं भाजपा सांसद रमा देवी ने आजम से कहा कि वह उनकी ओर देख कर अपनी बात कहें। इस पर आजम ने कहा कि आप मुझे इतनी अच्छी लगती हैं कि मेरा मन करता है कि आपकी आंखों में आंखें डाले रहूं। इस पर भाजपा सांसदों ने जमकर हंगामा किया। 

