Absolutely thrilled by the stupendous achievement of our young cricketers. Congratulations to them on winning the Under-19 World Cup. This triumph makes every Indian extremely proud. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2018

Congratulations Team India on your resounding U 19 Cricket World Cup win! India takes great pride in the success of its new generation of cricket stars. #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/DHUaYzhxjL — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 3, 2018

Congratulations to the Indian cricket team, captain Prithvi Shaw & coach Rahul Dravid on winning the #U19CWC . Our boys outplayed the opponents by exhibiting great determination and wonderful cricketing skills. The #BoysInBlue have made the country proud again. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 3, 2018

Bravo #Boysinblue! You did it! Big congratulations to you on winning U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018. Brilliant job done by the whole team under the guidance of #RahulDravid. India is super proud of you! #Under19CWC pic.twitter.com/SPjd6AYyiL — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) February 3, 2018