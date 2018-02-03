अपना शहर चुनें

भारत ने जीता अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप, मोदी बोले- क्रिक्रेटर्स पर है हर भारतीय को गर्व

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 03:26 PM IST
अंडर 19 टीम - फोटो : self
आज चौथी बार इतिहास रचते हुए भारत अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप चैंपियन बन गया है। फाइनल मैच भारत का ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ था। जिसमें मनजोत कालरा ने नाबाद 101 रनों की शतकीय पारी खेली। जिसने भारत को जीत दिलाई। उनके अलावा गेंदबाजों के योगदान को भी दरकिनार नहीं किया जा सकता जिन्होंने कंगारु टीम को 216 रनों पर समेट दिया। देशवासी खिलाड़ियों की इस उपलब्धि से काफी खुश हैं।

क्रिकेटर्स के घर और पास-पड़ोस में जश्न का माहौल है। ऐसे में राजनीतिक गलियारों से भी उन्हें चैंपियन बनने के लिए बधाई मिल रही है। देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर टीम इंडिया को बधाई देते हुए कहा- युवा क्रिकेटरों की शानदार उपलब्धि से बहुत रोमांचित हूं। उन्हें अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने के लिए बहुत बधाई। यह जीत ने हर भारतीय को गौरान्वित किया है। राहुल गांधी ने लिखा- शानदार अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने के लिए टीम इंडिया को बधाई। नई पीढ़ी के क्रिकेट स्टार्स की जीत से भारत गौरान्वित है।

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने ट्विटर पर लिखा- भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान पृथ्वी शॉ और कोच राहुल द्रविड़ को अंडर-19 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने के लिए बधाई। हमारे लड़कों ने दृढ़ संकल्प और अद्भुत क्रिकेट कौशल का प्रदर्शन करके विरोधियों को आउट किया। नीली ड्रेस वाले लड़कों ने एक बार फिर भारत को गर्वित किया है। खेल राज्यमंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने भी भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को बधाई दी है। उन्होंने कहा- शाबाश ब्वॉयज इन ब्लू। तुमने कर दिखाया। अंडर-19 क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप जीतने पर तुम्हें बधाई। राहुल द्रविड़ की देख-रेख में पूरी टीम ने बहुत शानदार प्रदर्शन किया। भारत को आप पर गर्व है! 











