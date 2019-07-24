ब्रिटेन का नया प्रधानमंत्री बनने पर मोदी ने बोरिस जॉनसन को दी बधाई

Congratulations @BorisJohnson on assuming office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.
विज्ञापनI wish you success and look forward to working with you to further strengthen India – UK partnership in all spheres. @10DowningStreet pic.twitter.com/ATWVf5fhHi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2019 विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने 25 जुलाई यानी गुरुवार के लिए संभावना जताते हुए कहा है कि देश के अधिकतर हिस्सों में भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश हो सकती है।
24 जुलाई 2019