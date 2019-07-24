शहर चुनें

ब्रिटेन का नया प्रधानमंत्री बनने पर मोदी ने बोरिस जॉनसन को दी बधाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 10:25 PM IST
बोरिस जॉनसन के साथ नरेंद्र मोदी
बोरिस जॉनसन के साथ नरेंद्र मोदी - फोटो : social media (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बुधवार को बोरिस जॉनसन को ब्रिटेन का नया प्रधानमंत्री बनने पर बधाई दी। मोदी ने ट्वीट किया- मैं आपकी सफलता की कामना करता हूं और सभी क्षेत्रों में भारत और ब्रिटेन की साझेदारी को मजबूत करने के लिए मुझे आपके साथ काम करने का इंतजार है।

जॉनसन ने बुधवार को औपचारिक रूप से ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री पद की कमान संभाल ली। इससे एक दिन पहले ही उन्होंने कंजरवेटिव पार्टी के नेतृत्व के संघर्ष में शानदार जीत हासिल की थी।

कंजरवेटिव पार्टी के नेतृत्व की जंग शानदार तरीके से जीतने के एक दिन बाद बोरिस जॉनसन ने बुधवार को औपचारिक रूप से ब्रिटेन के नए प्रधानमंत्री पद की कमान संभाल ली। 55 वर्षीय पूर्व विदेश मंत्री और लंदन के पूर्व मेयर जॉनसन ने महारानी ऐलिजाबेथ द्वितीय से मुलाकात की जिन्होंने उनको नए प्रशासन का गठन करने को कहा।

 

narendra modi prime minister modi prime minister boris johnson modi congratulates boris johnson uk prime minister
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

