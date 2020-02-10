शहर चुनें

मुंबई बम धमाके और मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी के आरोपी मुनाफ हलारी को एटीएस ने किया गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 11:12 AM IST
मुंबई में 1993 में हुए बम धमाके और मादक पदार्थ की तस्करी में शामिल आरोपी मुनाफ हलारी मूसा को एटीएस ने मुंबई एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार किया है। मुनाफ 1,500 करोड़ रुपये के मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी में शामिल था। जिसका पर्दाफाश पिछले साल किया गया था। यह जानकारी गुजरात आतंकवाद निरोधी दस्ता (एटीएस) ने सोमवार को दी।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

