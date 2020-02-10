मुंबई बम धमाके और मादक पदार्थों की तस्करी के आरोपी मुनाफ हलारी को एटीएस ने किया गिरफ्तार

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS): Munaf Halari Moosa arrested by ATS from Mumbai Airport, he was involved in drug trafficking worth Rs 1,500 crores, which was busted last year. He is also an accused in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts.— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अनुसूचित जाति व अनुसूचित जनजाति (अत्याचार निवारण) संशोधन कानून, 2018 की वैधता को चुनौती देने वाली याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट आज फैसला सुनाएगा। जस्टिस अरुण मिश्रा, जस्टिस विनीत सरण और जस्टिस रवींद्र भट की पीठ इन याचिकाओं पर फैसला सुनाएगी।
10 फरवरी 2020