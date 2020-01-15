शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Mumbai: Two wagons of a goods train derail near Kurla railway station

मुंबई : कुर्ला रेलवे स्टेशन के पास पटरी से उतरे मालगाड़ी के दो डिब्बे, ट्रेनों का परिचालन प्रभावित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 15 Jan 2020 01:01 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई में कुर्ला रेलवे स्टेशन के पास एक मालगाड़ी के दो डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए। डिब्बों के पटरी से उतरने के कारण हार्बर लाइन पर ट्रेनों की आवाजाही प्रभावित हुई है।
विज्ञापन


 
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

महाराष्ट्र : मुंबई-अहमदाबाद हाइवे पर बस और ट्रक की टक्कर में एक की मौत, 15 घायल

14 जनवरी 2020

Maharashtra Public Service Commission Released SSC Main Exam Results, Direct Link Here
Jobs

महाराष्ट्र लोक सेवा आयोग ने एसएससी मुख्य परीक्षा के परिणाम जारी किए, डायरेक्ट लिंक यहां

14 जनवरी 2020

Minakshi lekhi
National

भाजपा का अजीबोगरीब तर्क, कांग्रेस और आप के कारण बढ़े प्याज के दाम

14 जनवरी 2020

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
Advertorial

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात
खेलो इंडिया
Other Sports

खेलो इंडिया गेम्सः महाराष्ट्र चार स्वर्ण के साथ अंकतालिका में शीर्ष पर पहुंचा

14 जनवरी 2020

अब्दुर रहमान-नवाब मलिक (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएए: महाराष्ट्र सरकार ने किया आइजीपी रहमान से इस्तीफा वापस लेने का अनुरोध

14 जनवरी 2020

yashomati thakur
India News

महाराष्ट्र की मंत्री यशोमति ठाकुर ने गाय वाले बयान पर दी सफाई, कहा-किसानों की भावनाएं ही जताईं थीं

14 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
विज्ञापन
kurla railway station derailment goods train mumbai
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मैत के बाद विराट
Cricket News

शर्मनाक हार ने खोली विराट कोहली की आंखें, मैच के बाद हुआ सबसे बड़ी गलती का अहसास

14 जनवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

INDvAUS: विराट समेत ये पांच खिलाड़ी रहे मैच के मुजरिम, वरना नहीं मिलती ऐसी शर्मनाक हार

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

हार पर हाहाकार...15 साल बाद हुई टीम इंडिया की ऐसी दयनीय हालत

14 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनाव: आप ने सभी 70 सीटों पर उम्मीदवारों के नामों का किया एलान

14 जनवरी 2020

Ritu Nanda
Bollywood

Ritu Nanda: शादी से लेकर जिंदगी के आखिरी पलों तक, यहां देखिए ऋतु नंदा की Unseen तस्वीरें

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Amitabh Bachchan, Ritu Nanda, neetu Kapoor
Bollywood

ऋतु नंदा के निधन से शोक में बॉलीवुड, अमिताभ बच्चन से नीतू कपूर तक ने सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे किया याद

14 जनवरी 2020

दुनिया का पहला यात्री विमान (फाइल फोटो)
Education

दुनिया का पहला यात्री विमान: कब भरी थी उड़ान, कितना था किराया, किसने खरीदा था पहला टिकट

14 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया के चारों दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों की क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन खारिज, लेकिन फांसी से पहले अब भी बचे हैं ये विकल्प

14 जनवरी 2020

Ritu Nanda Funeral
Bollywood

समधन के अंतिम संस्कार में पहुंचे अमिताभ, नम आंखों से ऐश्वर्या-अभिषेक ने दी ऋतु नंदा को अंतिम विदाई

14 जनवरी 2020

what is ivf which is relieving people from the problem of not having children
Lifestyle

क्या है आईवीएफ, जो संतान न होने की समस्या से लोगों को दिला रहा है निजात

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भाजपा-एनडीए शासित राज्य
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव के बाद 'अपने' राज्यों में सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करेगी भाजपा, इस 'कसौटी' पर कसी जाएंगी सरकारें

विधानसभा चुनावों में लचर प्रदर्शन से सतर्क भाजपा दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव बाद पार्टीशासित राज्यों में राजनीतिक सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करेगी। खुद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और पार्टी नेतृत्व चुनाव बाद अपने राज्यों की सरकारों को सख्ती से परखेंगे।

15 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दुर्लभ बीमारियों के मरीजों के लिए नई नीति लाएगी सरकार, इलाज के लिए मिलेंगे 15 लाख

15 जनवरी 2020

रायसीना डायलॉग में मौजूद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व अन्य देशों के नेता
India News

रायसीना डायलॉग: अमेरिका-ईरान तनाव से जलवायु परिवर्तन के मुद्दे तक, जानें किसने क्या कहा

15 जनवरी 2020

महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि देते जेफ बेजोस
India News

भारत पहुंचे अमेजन के सीईओ जेफ बेजोस, महात्मा गांधी को दी श्रद्धांजलि

15 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

वैवाहिक संबंध फिर से बहाल करने पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अटॉर्नी जनरल से मांगी मदद

14 जनवरी 2020

मनन माहेश्वरी, महेश गोगीनेनी और वरुण एमएस
India News

वीडियो के जरिए हस्तियों को प्रशंसकों से जोड़ता है WYSH, जुटाया 14.17 करोड़ का फंड

14 जनवरी 2020

रायसीना डायलॉग 2020
India News

रायसीना डायलॉग: जयशंकर बोले- प्रधानमंत्री जी, आपकी उम्मीदों पर हम काफी हद तक खरे उतरे

14 जनवरी 2020

सेनाध्यक्ष मनोज मुकुंद नरवणे
India News

सेना प्रमुख नरवणे का पाक-चीन सीमाओं पर तैनात सैनिकों को संदेश, हर समय रहें सतर्क

14 जनवरी 2020

खिचड़ी
India News

हिमाचल के तत्तापानी में मकर संक्रांति पर बनी 1995 किलोग्राम खिचड़ी, बना वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

14 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सरकारी संस्थानों, कॉर्पोरेट कार्यालयों में शुरू हो सकता है योगा ब्रेक, 15 संस्थान राजी

14 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

हिमाचल के तत्तापानी में मकर संक्रांति पर बनी 1995 किलोग्राम खिचड़ी, बना वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

हिमाचल के पर्यटन स्थल तत्तापानी में मकर संक्रांति के पावन अवसर पर एक ही बर्तन में 1995 किलोग्राम खिचड़ी पकाने का विश्व रिकॉर्ड गिनीज बुक में दर्ज हुआ है।

14 जनवरी 2020

आप 1:28

दिल्ली चुनाव: AAP की लिस्ट जारी, 15 विधायकों का कटा टिकट, 9 नए उम्मीदवारों को मौका

14 जनवरी 2020

डीएसपी 1:45

डीएसपी देवेंद्र सिंह पर राजनीतिक जंग शुरू, भाजपा-कांग्रेस आमने-सामने

14 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:20

15 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

14 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:01

हर घाव पर दवा का मरहम लगाता लैमफोर्ड बायोटेक

14 जनवरी 2020

Related

एससीओ के सेक्रेट्री जनरल ब्लादिमीर नोरोव और विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
India News

शंघाई सहयोग संगठन की बैठक इस साल भारत में होगी, क्या आमने-सामने होंगे मोदी और इमरान 

14 जनवरी 2020

प्रियंका गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

2022 में प्रियंका होंगी मुख्यमंत्री पद का चेहरा, मायावती और अखिलेश बना रहे हैं कांग्रेस से दूरी

14 जनवरी 2020

डीएसपी
India News

डीएसपी देवेंद्र सिंह पर राजनीतिक जंग शुरू, भाजपा-कांग्रेस आमने-सामने

14 जनवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी, नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल ने फिर बोला पीएम मोदी पर हमला, कहा- घरेलू बजट के टुकड़े-टुकड़े कर दिए

14 जनवरी 2020

assam rifles
India News

क्या असम में दशकों पुराने बोडो उग्रवाद का अंत हो रहा है, हथियार उठाने वाले कर रहे हैं सरेंडर

14 जनवरी 2020

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
India News

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप फरवरी में कर सकते हैं भारत का दौरा, बढ़ेगा नई दिल्ली का रुतबा

14 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited