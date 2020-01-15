मुंबई : कुर्ला रेलवे स्टेशन के पास पटरी से उतरे मालगाड़ी के दो डिब्बे, ट्रेनों का परिचालन प्रभावित

Mumbai: Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Kurla railway station. Movement of trains have been affected on the Harbour line due to the derailment. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/CWGl1qVVoX— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
विधानसभा चुनावों में लचर प्रदर्शन से सतर्क भाजपा दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव बाद पार्टीशासित राज्यों में राजनीतिक सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक करेगी। खुद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और पार्टी नेतृत्व चुनाव बाद अपने राज्यों की सरकारों को सख्ती से परखेंगे।
15 जनवरी 2020