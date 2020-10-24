महाराष्ट्र: महिला समेत दो लोगों पर पुलिस से दुर्व्यवहार का आरोप, वीडियो वायरल

Mumbai: Two persons, including a woman who was seen thrashing a police personnel on duty & misbehaving with him on Kalbadevi Road in a viral video, have been arrested.
The woman has alleged that the police personnel had abused her.(Image - screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/ENWGxBqxiA — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020
