Home ›   India News ›   Mumbai two persons including woman seen thrashing police personnel on duty have been arrested

महाराष्ट्र: महिला समेत दो लोगों पर पुलिस से दुर्व्यवहार का आरोप, वीडियो वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 24 Oct 2020 02:43 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है। इसमें दिख रहा है कि दो व्यक्ति जिसमें महिला भी शामिल है वो ड्यूटी पर मौजूद पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ दुर्व्यवहार कर रहे हैं। यह घटना कल्बादेवी रोड पर घटित हुई। दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। महिला ने आरोप लगाया है कि पुलिसकर्मियों ने उसके साथ गाली-गलौच की थी।
india news national viral video police personnel arested thrashing

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

