उन्होंने रोजगार को लेकर कहा कि यदि महाराष्ट्र में रोजगार के मौके हैं तो क्या यह गलत है कि महाराष्ट्र के युवाओं को प्राथमिकता दी जाए? उन्होंने कहा कि यदि कल को उत्तर प्रदेश में कोई उद्योग स्थापित होता है तो वहां के युवाओं को रोजगार के लिए प्राथमिकता मिलनी चाहिए, यही बिहार में भी होना चाहिए, इसमें गलत क्या है?
Raj Thackeray in Mumbai: Hindi is undoubtedly a beautiful language but it's wrong that it's the national language. Never ever was a decision made upon national language. Like there's Hindi language, there's Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, all of these are the languages of this nation. pic.twitter.com/mR3JNcBLRN— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2018
ताजा मामला पाली जिले के एक भाजपा प्रत्याशी का जिन्होंने जोश-जोश में न केवल पार्टी के मुसीबत खड़ी कर दी है वहीं उनके खिलाफ पुलिस ने जांच भी बैठा दी है।
2 दिसंबर 2018