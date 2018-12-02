शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
मुंबई : राज ठाकरे बोले, हिंदी अच्छी है, लेकिन इसका राष्ट्रीय भाषा होना ठीक नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 02 Dec 2018 07:48 PM IST
राज ठाकरे
राज ठाकरे - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना के अध्यक्ष राज ठाकरे ने आज मुंबई में कहा कि हिंदी एक सुंदर भाषा है, लेकिन इसका राष्ट्रभाषा होना सही नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रभाषा को लेकर कभी कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया गया। हिंदी की तरह ही मराठी, गुजराती, तमिल आदि भी इसी देश की भाषाएं ही हैं।  उन्होंने रोजगार को लेकर कहा कि यदि महाराष्ट्र में रोजगार के मौके हैं तो क्या यह गलत है कि महाराष्ट्र के युवाओं को प्राथमिकता दी जाए? उन्होंने कहा कि यदि कल को उत्तर प्रदेश में कोई उद्योग स्थापित होता है तो वहां के युवाओं को रोजगार के लिए प्राथमिकता मिलनी चाहिए, यही बिहार में भी होना चाहिए, इसमें गलत क्या है?
raj thackeray राज ठाकरे maharashtra navnirman sena hindi language national language of india
