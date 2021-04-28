बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Mumbai, Malabar Hill Sevak Jattha and Mulund Sikh Youth have started a call center to help with oxygen cylinder

मुंबई: मदद के लिए आगे आए सिख युवा, ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर के लिए शुरू किया कॉल सेंटर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Wed, 28 Apr 2021 07:05 AM IST

सार

  • यह मुफ्त सेवा है, प्रति सिलेंडर जमा राशि 6000 रुपये जनता से लेते हैं जो कि रिफंडेबल है।
स्वयंसेवक बलविंदर सिंह
स्वयंसेवक बलविंदर सिंह - फोटो : ani
विस्तार

मुंबई के मालाबार हिल सेवक जत्था और मुलुंड सिख युवाओं ने ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की मदद के लिए एक कॉल सेंटर शुरू किया है। यहां कोई भी ऑक्सीजन प्राप्त करने के लिए कॉल सकता है। 
एक स्वयंसेवक बलविंदर सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले साल, हमने तीन महीने के लिए लंगर का आयोजन किया था, लेकिन इस बार ऑक्सीजन की कमी है, इसलिए हमने रेड क्रिसेंट सोसाइटी को जोड़ा और लोगों की मदद करना शुरू किया।


आगे उन्होंने बताया कि यह मुफ्त सेवा है, हम प्रति सिलेंडर जमा राशि 6000 रुपये जनता से लेते हैं जो कि बाद में उन्हें लौटाया दिया जाता है। हम ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर देने से पहले मरीजों की रिपोर्ट और पर्चे की जांच करते हैं।
 

mumbai news oxygen supply coronavirus
India News

