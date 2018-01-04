Download App
Home ›   India News ›   Mumbai: Fire broke out at Maimoon building in Marol, 4 Dead and 7 injured persons

मुंबई: एक हफ्ते में दूसरा हादसा, मरोल इलाके की इमारत में लगी आग, 4 की मौत व 7 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 08:43 AM IST
Mumbai: Fire broke out at Maimoon building in Marol, 4 Dead and 7 injured persons
Mumbai Fire - फोटो : ANI
मुंबई के कमला हिल्स कंपाउंड में लगी भीषण आग को अभी एक हफ्ता भी नहीं हुआ कि शहर में एक और आग हादसा हुआ है। गुरुवार देर रात मुंबई के मरोल इलाके में स्थित मैमून बिल्डिंग में आग लग गई। इस हादसे में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 7 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने आग पर काबू पा लिया है। मरने वाले सभी सात लोग एक ही परिवार के हैं। घायलों को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। 

जानकारी के मुताबिक, रात करीब डेढ़ बजे 5 मंजिला इमारत की तीसरी मंजिल पर आग लगी थी। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि आग शॉर्ट सर्किट के कारण लगी थी। मरने वालों में 45 वर्षीय तसनीम कापसी, 15 वर्षीय सकीना कापसी, 8 वर्षीय मोइज कापसी और 70 वर्षीय कापसी शामिल हैं। 
बता दें कि पिछले शुक्रवार भी मुंबई में आग हादसा हुआ था। मुंबई के लोअर परेल स्थित कमला मिल्स कम्पाउंड के 3 रेस्टोरेंट्स में लगी भयावह आग लग गई थी। इसमें 14 लोगों के मौत हो गई थी, जबकि 15 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए थे। 
