Drugs: विदेशी नागरिक से जब्त की गई 2.4 किलोग्राम हेरोइन, कार्टन में छिपा कर ला रहा था ड्रग्स

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs on 16 April seized 2.4 kg of Heroin valued at Rs 16.80 crores from a foreign national who arrived from Entebbe, Uganda. Drugs were concealed in a false cavity of a carton.
(Source: Customs) pic.twitter.com/cuIKOqZGvY — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed