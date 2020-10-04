मुंबईः जुम्मा मस्जिद के पास इस्माइल बिल्डिंग में लगी आग, मौके पर पहुंचीं दमकल की 5 गाड़ियां

Mumbai: A fire broke out on the 1st floor of Ismail Building near Jumma Masjid in Masjid Bunder's Cutlery market area today. 5 fire engines present at the spot. No injuries reported so far. Operation underway to douse the fire.— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020
