शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Mumbai: A fire breaks out at Bank of India building, Four fire tenders at the spot

मुंबई: बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की बिल्डिंग में लगी आग, मौके पर दमकल की चार गाड़ियां मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 01:44 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई में बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की बिल्डिंग में बुधवार देररात आग लग गई। आग काबू करने के लिए मौके पर दमकल की चार गाड़ियां पहुंची हैं। फिलहाल अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा की जा रही है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

 

Recommended

तिब्बती मार्किट में भड़की आग, चार दुकानें जलकर राख
Sirmour

तिब्बती मार्किट में भड़की आग, चार दुकानें जलकर राख

20 जून 2019

पार्किंग में खड़ी कार में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: छह मंजिला इमारत में लगी आग, 15 लोग फंसे, कुछ ने बिल्डिंग में जाकर बचाई जान

19 जून 2019

Bollywood

भारत से हारने पर पाक फैन ने लिखा-'न बंटवारा होता और न जलील हो रहे होते', स्वरा ने की तारीफ

19 जून 2019

स्वरा भास्कर
swara bhaskar
Swara Bhaskar
Swara Bhaskar
Bollywood

भारत से हारने पर पाक फैन ने लिखा-'न बंटवारा होता और न जलील हो रहे होते', स्वरा ने की तारीफ

19 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Television

18 साल में इतनी बदल गईं टीवी की नन्हीं कॉमेडियन 'गंगूबाई', तस्वीरों में पहचानना भी मुश्किल

19 जून 2019

Saloni Daini
Saloni Daini
Saloni Daini
Saloni Daini
Television

18 साल में इतनी बदल गईं टीवी की नन्हीं कॉमेडियन 'गंगूबाई', तस्वीरों में पहचानना भी मुश्किल

19 जून 2019

maruti-suzuki-concept-future-s-2
Auto News

ऑल्टो से बड़ी होगी Maruti S-Presso, इस साल होने जा रही है लॉन्च, ये होंगे फीचर

19 जून 2019

used car swift and alto
Automobiles

आखिरी मौका: 1.75 लाख में वैगन-आर और 2.50 लाख में Swift खरीदें

19 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
bank of india fire fire brigade mumbai bank बैंक ऑफ इंडिया फायर फायर बिग्रेड मुंबई बैंक
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ओम बिड़ला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अनुभव पर मोदी ने युवा जोश को दी तरजीह, ओम बिड़ला होंगे लोकसभा के नए स्पीकर

19 जून 2019

Parliament
India News

धर्म की पहचान बताने का अखाड़ा बनी संसद, जय श्री राम के जवाब में गूंजा अल्ला हू अकबर

19 जून 2019

PM Narendra Modi serious over new education policy
India News

नई शिक्षा नीति को लेकर पीएम मोदी गंभीर, मानव संसाधन मंत्री निशंक ने भी कसी कमर

19 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

उत्तेजक गानों पर बच्चे नहीं कर पाएंगे डांस, सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय की रोक

19 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Prayagraj

भीषण धमाके से दहल उठी थी अयोध्या, डेढ़ घंटे तक होती रही थी गोलीबारी

19 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
delhi police beat driver
Delhi NCR

पुलिसवालों के सामने तलवार लहराने वाला ऑटो चालक कई बार जा चुका है जेल, गंभीर धाराओं में मामला दर्ज

19 जून 2019

हादसे के बाद
Prayagraj

विस्फोट प्रकरणः गोद में बेटे का शव लेकर तीन घंटे भटकता रहा पिता

19 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

विदेशी महिला की चाकू से वार कर हत्या, शराब के लिए हो चुका था झगड़ा

19 जून 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

ऑटो में बीच सड़क पर आर्किटेक्ट से छेड़छाड़, चालक और दोस्त की करतूत

19 जून 2019

दुखी परिजन
Prayagraj

शौचालय में रखा बम फटा, दो मासूमों के चीथड़े उड़े, एक अन्य की हालत गंभीर

19 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

In railways' 100-day plan: Reducing Delhi-Howrah, Delhi-Mumbai travel time by 5 hours
India News

रेलवे का मिशन 100: चार साल में दिल्ली से हावड़ा और मुंबई की दूरी 5 घंटा कम करेगी

यह परियोजना रेलवे की तरफ से प्लान-100 दिन के तहत आर्थिक मामलों की कैबिनेट कमेटी की मंजूरी के लिए भेजे गए 11 प्रस्तावों में शामिल है।

20 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
BJP MP Sunny Deol to get EC notice for overspending during campaign
India News

सनी देओल की संसद सदस्यता पर खतरा, मुश्किल में डाल सकता है सीमा से ज्यादा चुनावी खर्च

20 जून 2019

सन्नी देओल(File Photo)
India News

27 जून के बाद सनी देओल पर गिर सकती है चुनाव आयोग की गाज, सदस्यता पर खतरा !

19 जून 2019

लोकसभा में रामदास आठवले
India News

अपने ही मंत्री का भाषण सुन जब हंसने लगे पीएम मोदी, राहुल-सोनिया भी मुस्कुराए

19 जून 2019

मिलिंद देवड़ा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस में नया विवाद, पार्टी लाइन से हटकर मिलिंद देवड़ा ने किया 'एक राष्ट्र, एक चुनाव' का समर्थन

19 जून 2019

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने पिछले सप्ताह सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत और कमांडरों के साथ बैठक की थी
India News

अक्तूबर से पाक सीमा पर नई युद्ध रणनीति अपनाएगी सेना, तैनात होंगे इंटीग्रेटेड बैटल ग्रुप

19 जून 2019

ushoshi sengupta
India News

पूर्व मिस इंडिया के साथ हुई बदतमीजी के मामले में एसआई निलंबित, फेसबुक पर बयां किया था दर्द

20 जून 2019

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला
India News

निर्विरोध लोकसभा अध्यक्ष चुने गए ओम बिड़ला, कुर्सी तक छोड़ने गए पीएम मोदी

19 जून 2019

DMK workers
India News

तमिलनाडु : कोयंबटूर पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिए 700 डीएमके कार्यकर्ताओं को किया रिहा

20 जून 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी और राजनाथ सिंह
India News

एक देश-एक चुनाव पर पीएम मोदी की बैठक खत्म, विपक्ष के बड़े नेता रहे नदारद

19 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

हिंदी सिनेमा में दहशत फैलाकर वसूली करने वालों का आतंक, निर्देशक और सिनेमैटोग्राफर पर जानलेवा हमला

फिल्म इंडस्ट्री को दहशत में रखकर उगाही करने वाले गिरोह ने बुधवार को मशहूर निर्देशक सोहम शाह और अभिनेत्री माही गिल के साथ पड़ोसी जिले ठाणे की एक लोकेशन पर जमकर हाथापाई और मारपीट की

19 जून 2019

क्रिकेट 0:55

VIDEO: विश्व कप 2019 से बाहर होते ही भावुक हुए शिखर धवन

19 जून 2019

रेलवे 1:27

RRB 2019: रेलवे ने दी एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड करने की जानकारी, इस तारीख से कर सकते हैं डाउनलोड

19 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:17

एक और सुपरनैचुरल शो की हुई शुरूआत, अब दर्शकों की होगी टीवी के अघोरियों से मुलाकात

19 जून 2019

मोदी 2:24

एक देश-एक चुनाव पर बैठक में नहीं पहुंचे राहुल, ममता, अखिलेश सहित कई नेता

19 जून 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, अप्रैल में जारी हुए चुनाव संबंधी 40 फीसदी समाचार एकपक्षीय थे

19 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

बीड में 4,605 महिलाओं के गर्भाशय निकालने का मामला आया सामने, जांच के आदेश

19 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी- सिद्धारमैया
India News

कर्नाटक में करारी हार के बाद राहुल का बड़ा फैसला, कांग्रेस इकाई को किया भंग

19 जून 2019

एचडी कुमारस्वामी
India News

कांग्रेस के साथ गठबंधन पर बोले सीएम कुमारस्वामी- 'हर रोज दर्द से गुजर रहा हूं'

19 जून 2019

mulayam singh yadav came on wheelchair into the parliament house
India News

व्हील चेयर पर सदन में पहुंचे मुलायम, मेनका-वरुण का सोनिया-राहुल से आमना सामना

19 जून 2019

राहुल गांधी, प्रियंका गांधी, गुृलाम नबी आजाद
India News

पीएम मोदी व राजनाथ ने राहुल गांधी को हैप्पी बर्थ-डे कहा, स्मृति ईरानी ने री-ट्वीट कर दी बधाई

19 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.