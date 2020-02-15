शहर चुनें

India News › Mumbai 6 people injured after clash broke out between two groups, police investigation is underway

मुंबई: चेंबूर में दो गुटों के बीच झड़प, 6 लोग घायल, मामला दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 08:01 AM IST
चेंबूर में दो गुटों के बीच झगड़ा हुआ
चेंबूर में दो गुटों के बीच झगड़ा हुआ - फोटो : ANI
मुंबई के चेंबूर के मुकुंद नगर में दो गुटों के बीच हुई झड़प में छह लोग घायल हो गए हैं। यह घटना शुक्रवार शाम को घटित हुई। रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार क्रिकेट बॉल लगने के कारण कुछ कारों के शीशे में चटक गए थे। जिसकी वजह से दो गुटों के बीच झड़प हुई। इसके बाद कार मालिक और क्रिकेट खेल रहे बच्चों के बीच झगड़ा शुरू हो गया।
प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों के अनुसार मौखिक रूप से हुई लड़ाई हिंसा में बदल गई और लोग लड़ते हुए एक-दूसरे पर पत्थर फेंकने लगे। इसी बीच पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है और जांच जारी है। पुलिस 30 लोगों की तलाश कर रही है जिनके ऊपर हिंसा भड़काने का आरोप है। पुलिस स्थानीय लोगों से भी पूछताछ कर रही है। जांच के बाद ही आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

