100वें जन्मदिन पर दोहरी खुशी: मुंबई की 'आजी' को टीका लगाया फिर हाथ पकड़कर केक कटवाया

मुंबई के बांद्रा-कुर्ला कॉम्प्लेक्स स्थित टीकाकरण केंद्र में शुक्रवार को 100 साल की एक बुजुर्ग महिला को कोरोना से बचाव का टीका लगाया गया। इस मौके पर वृद्ध महिला ने टीकाकरण केंद्र पर मौजूद स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की मौजूदगी में केक काटकर अपना जन्मदिन भी मनाया। व्हील चेयर पर टीका लगवाने पहुंची इस बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो शनिवार को वायरल हुआ। इसमें वह केक काटकर अपने जन्म दिन की खुशी मनाती नजर आ रही हैं। एक ओर मुंबई व महाराष्ट्र में जहां लगातार कोरोना के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं, वहीं टीकाकरण के प्रति इस उम्र में वृद्धा का उत्साह तारीफे काबिल है।

#WATCH | A 100-year-old woman received COVID-19 vaccine and celebrated her birthday with healthcare workers at BKC Jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ngwQEA7UWG