Home ›   India News ›   MUMBAI : 100-year-old woman received COVID-19 vaccine and celebrated her birthday with healthcare workers

100वें जन्मदिन पर दोहरी खुशी: मुंबई की 'आजी' को टीका लगाया फिर हाथ पकड़कर केक कटवाया

Surendra Joshi न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी
Updated Sat, 06 Mar 2021 09:04 PM IST
मुंबई में 100 साल की महिला ने टीका लगवाने के बाद काटा केक
मुंबई में 100 साल की महिला ने टीका लगवाने के बाद काटा केक - फोटो : वीडियो ग्रेब
मुंबई के बांद्रा-कुर्ला कॉम्प्लेक्स स्थित टीकाकरण केंद्र में शुक्रवार को 100 साल की एक बुजुर्ग महिला को कोरोना से बचाव का टीका लगाया गया। इस मौके पर वृद्ध महिला ने टीकाकरण केंद्र पर मौजूद स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की मौजूदगी में केक काटकर अपना जन्मदिन भी मनाया। व्हील चेयर पर टीका लगवाने पहुंची इस बुजुर्ग महिला का वीडियो शनिवार को वायरल हुआ। इसमें वह केक काटकर अपने जन्म दिन की खुशी मनाती नजर आ रही हैं। एक ओर मुंबई व महाराष्ट्र में जहां लगातार कोरोना के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं, वहीं टीकाकरण के प्रति इस उम्र में वृद्धा का उत्साह तारीफे काबिल है। 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

