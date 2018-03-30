शहर चुनें

IPL से पहले एमएस धोनी और रजनीकांत का धमाकेदार वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 30 Mar 2018 05:53 AM IST
एमएस धोनी, रजनीकांत
एमएस धोनी, रजनीकांत
आईपीएल के चैन्नई सुपर किंग्स और रजनीकांत की आने वाली फिल्म काला का एक मैश अप वीडियो रिलीज हुआ है। वीडियो में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, रजनीकांत, हरभजन सिंह, मुरली विजय, और ड्वेन ब्रावो नजर आ रहे हैं। वीडियो के शुरुआत में ही हरभजन दिखाई देते हैं। इस दौरान हरभजन सिंह बोलते हैं लेकिन वो आवाज नाना पाटेकर की होती है। 
इसके बाद मुरली विजय और वेस्ट-इंडीज के प्लेयर ड्वेन ब्रावो बोलते हैं। वहीं इसके बाद वी़डियो में महेंद्र सिंह धोनी भी एक डायलॉग बोलते हैं। वीडियो में तमिलनाडु के दो ट्रेन्डिंग टॉपिक चैन्नई सुपर किंग्स और 'काला' पर फोकस किया गया है। बता दें कि IPL अप्रैल में शुरू होने जा रहा है। वहीं फिल्म काला 27 अप्रैल को रिलीज होगी। लोग आईपीएल और फिल्म काला का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। 

 

ms dhoni rajinikanth video

