#MadhyaPradesh: BJP candidate in Dhar's Dhamnod, Dinesh Sharma made to wear a garland of shoes by a man while he was door-to-door campaigning for civic election. pic.twitter.com/OQ3H0WyU0u— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018
They are one of my own. There must have been something which upset him & he acted like that. We will sit together and talk. I am like their child: Dinesh Sharma, Dhamnod Civic election candidate, BJP pic.twitter.com/QtNjcKtu0d— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018
There's acute water problem. Had complained about it. Our women went to the then Chairperson to complain but a complaint was registered against them. They were called multiple times to police station even at night. So I did this: Man who made Dinesh Sharma wear garland of shoes pic.twitter.com/6DK4yh5Piu— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018
7 जनवरी 2018
