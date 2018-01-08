{"_id":"5a5276664f1c1b4f198b57d1","slug":"mp-public-welcomed-bjp-candidate-with-a-wreath-of-shoes-while-asked-for-votes","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u092e\u092a\u0940: \u0935\u094b\u091f \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0928\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

#MadhyaPradesh: BJP candidate in Dhar's Dhamnod, Dinesh Sharma made to wear a garland of shoes by a man while he was door-to-door campaigning for civic election. pic.twitter.com/OQ3H0WyU0u — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

They are one of my own. There must have been something which upset him & he acted like that. We will sit together and talk. I am like their child: Dinesh Sharma, Dhamnod Civic election candidate, BJP pic.twitter.com/QtNjcKtu0d — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018

There's acute water problem. Had complained about it. Our women went to the then Chairperson to complain but a complaint was registered against them. They were called multiple times to police station even at night. So I did this: Man who made Dinesh Sharma wear garland of shoes pic.twitter.com/6DK4yh5Piu — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2018