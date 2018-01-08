Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   MP: Public welcomed BJP candidate with a wreath of shoes while asked for votes

एमपी: वोट मांगने पहुंचे भाजपा उम्मीदवार तो जनता ने जूतों की माला पहनाकर किया स्वागत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 01:05 AM IST
MP: Public welcomed BJP candidate with a wreath of shoes while asked for votes
मध्य प्रदेश
मध्य प्रेदश में चल रहे निकाय चुनाव में बीजेपी के एक उम्मीदवार के गले में उस समय जूते की माला डाल दी जब वह डोर टू डोर चुनाव प्रचार कर रहे थे। उम्मीदवार दिननेश शर्मा बीजेपी के प्रत्याशी हैं और वह अपने समर्थकों के साथ घर-घर जाकर वोट मांग रहे हैं। इसी दौरान पहले से माला लेकर तैयार एक बुजुर्ग ने उनके गले में जूतों की माला डाल दी।

RELATED




यही नहीं माला डालने पर किसी तरह का कोई विवाद नहीं हुआ बल्कि प्रत्याशी दिनेश शर्मा आराम से गले में माला पहनकर हाथ जोड़कर निकल गए। हालांकि कुछ ही देर में उनके एक समर्थक ने उनके गले से यह माला निकाली। माला डालने वाला शख्स काफी गुस्से में नजर आया, साथ ही ऊंगली दिखाकर कुछ कहते हुए भी दिखाई दिए। जब यह सब हुआ तो किसी ने इस पूरे मामला का वीडियो बना लिया। अब यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में काफी वायरल हो रहा है। 



पढ़ें- जहर खाकर मंत्री से मिलने पहुंचे व्यापारी के रिश्तेदारों ने बताया नोटबंदी से हुई 'बर्बादी' का सच

इस पूरे मामले पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी दिनेश शर्मा ने कहा कि मुझसे जो भी किसी को नाराजगी है हम मिलकर साथ बैठकर बात करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं उनके बच्चे की तरह हूं। माला पहनाने वाला शख्स काफी दिन से वार्ड में पानी की समस्या को लेकर परेशान था। कई बार शिकायत भी की गई लेकिन कोई सुनवाई भाजपा द्वारा नहीं की गई। शख्स का कहना है कि पूरा वार्ड पानी की समस्या से परेशान है। जिसका गुस्सा उसने दिनेश शर्मा पर निकाल दिया और जमकर सुनाया।



 
bjp candidate madhya pradesh election shoe necklace
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

bipasha basu celebrate her 39th birthday with karan singh grover
Bollywood

बिपाशा ने ऐसे मनाया 39वां जन्मदिन, लजीज पकवान देखकर मुंह में आ जाएगा पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 salman khan invite rani mukerji his upcoming film hichki
Television

Bigg Boss 11: मंच पर कुछ ऐसा बोलीं रानी, सलमान के जवाब पर हुई शर्म से पानी-पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

new actors debut in bollywood 2018
Bollywood

स्टार किड्स के नाम रहेगा साल 2018, जानिए कौन-कौन से चेहरे करेंगे बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू

7 जनवरी 2018

anushka sharma with virat kohli in cape town returns mumbai
Bollywood

विराट के सस्ते में OUT होते ही Troll हुईं अनुष्का, मुंबई लौटीं तो ये बोलीं 'गब्बर' की पत्नी

7 जनवरी 2018

ranveer singh and deepika padukone back after birthday celebration
Bollywood

बर्थडे पर सरप्राइज नहीं दे पाईं दीपिका, रणवीर संग वापस लौटीं, वजह कहीं ये तो नहीं

7 जनवरी 2018

Salman khan film Tiger Zinda Hai Box Office Collection Day 16
Bollywood

16वें दिन भी 'टाइगर जिंदा है' का जलवा कायम, कमाई 500 करोड़ के करीब

7 जनवरी 2018

indian oil corporation limited recruitment 2018
Government Jobs

इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड में वैकेंसी, ऐसे करें आवेदन

7 जनवरी 2018

iit bombay invites applications for software engineer
Other Jobs

IIT बॉम्बे में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के पद पर भर्ती, ऐसे करें आवेदन

7 जनवरी 2018

job vacancy in jharkhand urban development and housing department
Government Jobs

अर्बन डेवलपमेंट एंड हाउसिंग डिपार्टमेंट में डिप्लोमाधारकों की भर्ती

7 जनवरी 2018

indian institute of information technology recruitment 2018
Jobs

IIIT इलाहाबाद में कई पदों पर भर्ती, 20 फरवरी तक करें आवेदन

7 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Sachin Tendulkar daughter tampered, man arrested
India News

सचिन की बेटी को फोन पर तंग करने वाला गिरफ्तार, देता था किडनैपिंग की धमकी

मशहूर क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर की बेटी सारा को फोन पर परेशान करने के आरोप में पुलिस ने देब कुमार माइती नामक एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है।

7 जनवरी 2018

Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed ordered terrorist to attack india on Republic Day
India News

हाफिज सईद ने गणतंत्र दिवस पर आतंकी हमले का दिया आदेश

7 जनवरी 2018

UP cm yogi adityanth reaches Karnataka and will take part in bjp parvartan yatra
India News

कर्नाटक पहुंचे यूपी CM योगी, BJP की 'परिवर्तन यात्रा' का बनेंगे हिस्सा

7 जनवरी 2018

Cold wave hits india and all schools remains closed in haryana 
India News

देशभर में ठंड का कहर, हरियाणा में सभी स्कूल बंद, इन राज्यों में भी बढ़ीं छुट्टियां

7 जनवरी 2018

Tamil Nadu jail Prisoners using old currency for notes as customised stationery
India News

पुराने 500 और 1000 रुपये के नोट से ये काम कर रहे तमिलनाडु जेल के कैदी

7 जनवरी 2018

koregaon violence: government says mevani and umar khalid had nothing do in issue
India News

कोरेगांव जातीय हिंसा: जिग्नेश मेवाणी और उमर खालिद को मिली क्लीन चिट

7 जनवरी 2018

Amit Shah slams CPM for violence against BJP workers in tripura
India News

CPM पर गरजे अमित शाह, बोले- हिंसा से नहीं डरते, त्रिपुरा में भी खिलेगा कमल

7 जनवरी 2018

Delhi Road Accident: Four powerlifting players killed and two injured
India News

कोहरा बना 'काल': दिल्ली में हुए हादसे में पावरलिफ्टर समेत 4 की मौत, 28 ट्रेनें रद्द

7 जनवरी 2018

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam issued notices to 44 non-Hindu employees before removing
India News

तिरुमाला मंदिर से निकाले जाएंगे 44-गैर हिन्दू कर्मचारी, सरकार देगी दूसरी नौकरी

7 जनवरी 2018

Gdp growth rate will estimated at 6.5% on 2017-18

मोदी सरकार के अनुमान को लगा करारा झटका, GDP की दरों में कमी के संकेत

6 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: वोट मांगने गए बीजेपी नेता को पहनाया जूते की माला

मध्यप्रदेश में नगर परिषद के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए वोट मांगने गए बीजेपी के उम्मीदवार को लोगों ने जूतों की माला पहला दी। लोगों ने जिस तरह से अचानक ये जूतों से माला पहनाई कि जनाब मना भी नहीं कर पाए। देखिए पूरा वीडियो।

7 जनवरी 2018

Lalu Yadav’s elder sister breathes her last 1:33

इस सदमे ने ले ली लालू यादव की एकलौती बहन की जान

7 जनवरी 2018

Animals provided with heaters, tarpaulin sheets to cope with chill 3:03

चंडीगढ़ के इस जू में जानवरों के लिए किए गए खास इंतजाम

7 जनवरी 2018

Faced tremendous interference during investigation: Former CBI Joint Director on Fodder Scam 3:49

आसान नहीं था चारा घोटाला मामले में लालू यादव को जेल के पीछे पहुंचाना

7 जनवरी 2018

whole northern india including delhi ncr is in grip of cold 1:04

दिल्ली-NCR समेत पूरे उत्तर भारत में ठंड का कहर, ऐसे हुई ट्रेनों की रफ्तरा धीमी

7 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

The population of the cap and beard will decrease : BJP candidate
India News

टोपी दाढ़ी वालों की आबादी घटानी होगी : भाजपा प्रत्याशी 

8 दिसंबर 2017

AAP Candidate Khajuria argument with Congress agent
Chandigarh

कांग्रेस एजेंट पर वोटरों पर दबाव बनाने का आरोप, भड़के 'आप' प्रत्याशी खजुरिया

12 अक्टूबर 2017

Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by-election, polling on 11 october
Chandigarh

गुरदासपुर उपचुनाव: आज थम जाएगा चुनाव प्रचार, 11 अक्तूबर को मतदान

9 अक्टूबर 2017

Gurdaspur Loksabha bypoll, captain amarinder singh planning
Chandigarh

सत्ता में आते ही बदले कैप्टन के तेवर, गुरदासपुर में इस बार एक तीर से दो निशाना

3 अक्टूबर 2017

Gurdaspur LokSabha bypoll, congress party is ready
Chandigarh

गुरदासपुर उपचुनाव: कांग्रेस ने उतारी अपनी फौज, एक हलके में जाएंगे 7 विधायक

29 सितंबर 2017

Swaran Singh Salaria to be BJP party candidate from Gurdaspur in the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election
Chandigarh

गुरदासपुर उपचुनावः विनोद खन्ना की पत्नी का टिकट कटा, सलारिया होंगे अकाली-भाजपा के प्रत्याशी

21 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.