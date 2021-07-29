बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   MoS MEA V Muraleedharan informs Rajya Sabha about cooperation recieved from international community during second wave of coronavirus and vaccine situation in India

लड़ेंगे कोरोना से: दूसरी लहर के दौरान दुनिया हमारी मदद को आगे आई, केंद्र ने राज्यसभा में दी जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Thu, 29 Jul 2021 03:56 PM IST

सार

केंद्र सरकार ने गुरुवार को राज्यसभा में बताया कि कोविड महामारी की दूसरी लहर के दौरान देश में बनी संकट की स्थिति से निपटने के लिए अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय की ओर से भारत को पूरा सहयोग मिला। 
विदेश राज्य मंत्री वी मुरलीधरन
विदेश राज्य मंत्री वी मुरलीधरन - फोटो : पीटीआई (फाइल)

विदेश राज्य मंत्री वी मुरलीधरन ने राज्यसभा में बताया कि भारत ने स्पूतनिक कंपोनेंट 1 टीके की 31.5 लाख इकाइयां और स्पूतनिक कंपोनेंट 2 टीके की 4.5 लाख इकाइयों का अभी तक आयात किया है। 
उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड महामारी की दूसरी लहर के संकट के दौरान अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय उन विशिष्ट दवाओं और उपकरणों के लिए एकजुटता और सहायता के प्रस्तावों के साथ आगे आया जो उस समय तक हमारे देश में तुरंत उपलब्ध नहीं थे जब तक कि हमारे अपने घरेलू उत्पादन में सुधार नहीं हुआ।

 

मुरलीधरन ने बताया कि अब तक 52 देशों से विदेशी सामग्री प्राप्त हुई है, जो सरकार से सरकार, निजी से सरकार, निजी से निजी, भारतीय समुदाय सहायता और कंपनियों के माध्यम से मिली हैं। अंतर-मंत्रालयी समिति से दान को मंजूरी मिल गई है। इस समिति में स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय, विदेश मंत्रालय, नीति आयोग, डीपीआईआईडी, गृह मंत्रालय के प्रतिनिधि शामिल हैं।
 

 

india news national coronavirus rajya sabha v muraleedharan
