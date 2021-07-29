लड़ेंगे कोरोना से: दूसरी लहर के दौरान दुनिया हमारी मदद को आगे आई, केंद्र ने राज्यसभा में दी जानकारी

During the unprecedented crisis of 2nd wave of Covid pandemic, International community came forward with offers of solidarity & assistance for specific medicines & equipment that weren't immediately available in country till such time our own domestic production improved: MoS MEA— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021
Foreign material from 52 countries received till date incl from Govt to Govt, Pvt to Govt, Pvt to Pvt, Indian Community Assns & Companies. Donations cleared via InterMinisterial Committee that includes reps of Ministry of Health, MEA, Niti Aayog, DPIIT, MHA, MoHFW: MoS MEA— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.