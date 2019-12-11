शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   MoS Home Nityanand Rai told how many migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan granted Indian citizenship

केंद्रीय मंत्री ने बताया, तीन साल में कितने शरणार्थियों को मिली भारत की नागरिकता 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 04:29 PM IST
नित्यानंद राय
नित्यानंद राय
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पर संसद में जारी बहस के बीच केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी कि पिछले तीन साल में अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान से कितने शरणार्थियों को भारत की नागरिकता दी गई। 
विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री ने कहा कि 2016 से 2018 के दौरान आनलाइन उपलब्ध आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 391 अफगान और 1595 पाकिस्तानी शरणार्थियों को भारत की नागरिकता दी गई है। 



उन्होंने आगे बताया कि इस साल छह दिसंबर, 2019 तक अफगानिस्तान के 40 और पाकिस्तान के 712 शरणार्थियों को भारत की नागरिकता दी गई। सरकार के पास जो आंकड़े उपलब्ध हैं, उसके अनुसार 2018 से अब तक अफगानिस्तान और पाकिस्तान से 927 सिख और हिंदुओं को नागरिकता दी गई। 
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

असम में विरोध प्रदर्शन
India News

LIVE: नागरिकता बिल पर सुलगा असम और त्रिपुरा, सेना की तीन टुकड़ियां तैनात

11 दिसंबर 2019

Citizenship Ammendment Bill 2019
India News

संसद Live: नागरिकता बिल पर जोरदार बहस, आप सांसद बोले-बिल गांधी और भगत सिंह के सपनों के खिलाफ

11 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह
India News

राज्यसभा में अमित शाह ने पेश किया नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक, कहा- बिल देश के मुसलमानों के खिलाफ नहीं

11 दिसंबर 2019

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
Eye7 (Advertorial)

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
Refugee from Pakistan
India News

पाकिस्तान से आई इस हिंदू महिला ने अपनी बेटी का नाम रखा 'नागरिकता', जल्द मिलने की आस!

11 दिसंबर 2019

शिव सेना नेता संजय राउत
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक : संजय राउत का तंज-जिस स्कूल में आप पढ़ते हो, हम उस स्कूल के हेडमास्टर

11 दिसंबर 2019

Cricket News

IND vs WI: आखिरी T20 में टीम इंडिया में हो सकते हैं कई बदलाव, ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

11 दिसंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
रोहित शर्मा- केएल राहुल
विराट कोहली
ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

IND vs WI: आखिरी T20 में टीम इंडिया में हो सकते हैं कई बदलाव, ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

11 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
citizenship amendment bill 2019 cab rajya sabha bjp amit shah bjp in rajya sabha nda in rajya sabha bjp parliamentary party meeting amit shah on cab citizenship amendment bill live updates citizenship amendment bill citizenship amendment bill 2019 live amit shah on citizenship amendment bill narendra modi pm modi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Citizenship Ammendment Bill 2019
India News

संसद Live: नागरिकता बिल पर जोरदार बहस, आप सांसद बोले-बिल गांधी और भगत सिंह के सपनों के खिलाफ

11 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: यूपी के इस शहर के हैं सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, कई अफेयर के बाद भी 38 की उम्र में कुंवारे

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Television

BIGG BOSS 13: अरहान के सड़क पर आने वाले बयान से भड़के रश्मि के भाई, अब बताई पूरी सच्चाई

11 दिसंबर 2019

नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस आइलैंड (रॉस आइलैंड)
Bizarre News

भारत का वो सुनसान आइलैंड, जिसकी खूबसूरती के पीछे छुपा है काला इतिहास

11 दिसंबर 2019

kapil sharma sunil grover
Bollywood

कपिल शर्मा की खुशियों में शामिल हुए सुनील ग्रोवर, पुरानी दुश्मनी भूल बेटी पर यूं लुटाया प्यार

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
anushka virat
Bollywood

विराट-अनुष्का ने इटली जाकर गुपचप तरीके से की थी शादी, 2 साल बाद देखें पूरा वेडिंग एलबम

11 दिसंबर 2019

माइग्रेन
Health & Fitness

सिर में रहता है तेज दर्द तो दवाई की जगह ये घरेलू उपाय आजमाएं, माइग्रेन से मिल जाएगा छुटकारा

11 दिसंबर 2019

kimi katkar
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन की इस हीरोइन ने बॉलीवुड में किए थे बोल्ड सीन, 27 साल में इतनी बदल गई रंगत

11 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case convict akshay kumar singh in his reveiw plea take help of veda purana want mercy
Delhi NCR

मौत करीब देखकर निर्भया के दोषी को याद आए वेद पुराण, फांसी से बचने को दी ये दलीलें

11 दिसंबर 2019

अस्पताल के बाहर जमा परिजन
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांड: जल कर काले पड़ गए हैं घायल मरीजों के फेफड़े, भर गई है जहरीली गैस

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Congress leader P Chidambaram
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक : चिदंबरम ने कहा- बिल के माध्यम से सरकार हिंदुत्व के एजेंडे को बढ़ा रही है

राज्यसभा में बुधवार को नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पर बहस के दौरान कांग्रेस नेता चिदंबरम ने कहा कि यह सरकार अपने हिंदुत्व के एजेंडे को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए इस विधेयक का सहारा ले रही है।

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Kapil Sibal, Congress in Rajya Sabha
India News

नागरिकता बिल: कपिल सिब्बल बोले- न मैं डरता हूं, न देश के मुसलमान डरते हैं

11 दिसंबर 2019

कैलाश खेर
India News

सूफी गायिकी के संत कैलाश खेर का 'इश्क अनोखा' क्या आपने सुना है ?

11 दिसंबर 2019

पीएसएलवी
India News

लांच हुआ पीएसएलवी सी-48 रॉकेट, अंतरिक्ष में पहुंची देश की दूसरी ‘खुफिया आंख’

11 दिसंबर 2019

ISRO launches RISAT-2BR1
India News

इसरो ने फिर रचा इतिहास, RISAT-2BR1 कक्षा में स्थापित, अंतरिक्ष में भारत की खुफिया आंख

11 दिसंबर 2019

जोमैटो
India News

ऑनलाइन मंगवाया काठी रोल और चाप तो अकाउंट से उड़ गए 91 हजार रुपये

11 दिसंबर 2019

jp nadda
India News

मनमोहन सिंह की सलाह पर लाया गया है नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक: भाजपा

11 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या पर फैसले के खिलाफ पुनर्विचार याचिका पर सुनवाई हो या नहीं, कल फैसला

11 दिसंबर 2019

गोधरा कांड (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जानें नानावती आयोग को, जिसने गुजरात दंगा मामले में पीएम मोदी को दी क्लीन चिट

11 दिसंबर 2019

जेडीयू के आरसीपी सिंह और समाजवादी पार्टी के जावेद अली खान
India News

नागरिकता विधेयक: जेडीयू ने किया समर्थन, सपा बोली- जिन्ना का ख्वाब पूरा करने जा रही सरकार

11 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

सूफी गायिकी के संत कैलाश खेर का 'इश्क अनोखा' क्या आपने सुना है ?

बॉलीवुड में अपनी आवाज का लोहा मनवा चुके कैलाश खेर ने गाया है 'इश्क अनोखा'। जो हम आपको दिखा रहे हैं।

11 दिसंबर 2019

पीएसएलवी 2:28

लांच हुआ पीएसएलवी सी-48 रॉकेट, अंतरिक्ष में पहुंची देश की दूसरी ‘खुफिया आंख’

11 दिसंबर 2019

अमित शाह 6:37

राज्यसभा में अमित शाह ने पेश किया नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक, कहा- बिल देश के मुसलमानों के खिलाफ नहीं

11 दिसंबर 2019

जोमैटो 4:21

ऑनलाइन मंगवाया काठी रोल और चाप तो अकाउंट से उड़ गए 91 हजार रुपये

11 दिसंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:12

दिलीप कुमार की प्रेम कहानी- मधुबाला से किया प्यार और सायरा बानो से की शादी

11 दिसंबर 2019

Related

tmc
India News

टीएमसी ने नाजीवाद से की नागरिकता विधेयक की तुलना, कहा- जिन्ना की कब्र पर होगा दर्ज

11 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यसभा
India News

'क्या पूरे भारत में बनेंगे डिटेंशन सेंटर?' नागरिकता बिल और सरकार पर राज्यसभा में बोले आनंद शर्मा

11 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यसभा में बोलते आनंद शर्मा
India News

सरदार पटेल मिलेंगे तो पीएम मोदी से बहुत नाराज होंगे, राज्यसभा में बोले आनंद शर्मा

11 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ताज क्षेत्र में रेलवे को 452 पेड़ काटने की इजाजत दी

11 दिसंबर 2019

एनएसए अजीत डोभाल
India News

डोभाल ने की योगी सरकार की तारीफ, अयोध्या फैसले के बाद हुई कार्रवाई को सराहा

11 दिसंबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

चिदंबरम ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बतौर वकील की वापसी, 106 दिनों तक तिहाड़ में थे बंद

11 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited