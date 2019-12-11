केंद्रीय मंत्री ने बताया, तीन साल में कितने शरणार्थियों को मिली भारत की नागरिकता 

MoS Home Nityanand Rai: In 2019, 40 Afghani & 712 Pakistani migrants, have been granted Indian Citizenship till 6 December 2019. As per available data, 927 Sikhs and Hindus from Afghanistan and Pakistan have been granted Indian Citizenship since 2018. https://t.co/FOHlvJNJKm— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2019
राज्यसभा में बुधवार को नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पर बहस के दौरान कांग्रेस नेता चिदंबरम ने कहा कि यह सरकार अपने हिंदुत्व के एजेंडे को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए इस विधेयक का सहारा ले रही है।
11 दिसंबर 2019