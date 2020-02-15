शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates Gujarat RSS headquarters in Ahmedabad

गुजरात: मोहन भागवत ने अहमदाबाद में आरएसएस मुख्यालय का किया उद्घाटन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अहमदाबाद Updated Sat, 15 Feb 2020 11:56 AM IST
विज्ञापन
Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates Gujarat RSS headquarters
Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates Gujarat RSS headquarters - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय स्वयं सेवक संघ के प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने शनिवार को अहमदाबाद में प्रदेश आरएसएस मुख्यालय का उद्घाटन किया।
विज्ञापन
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

19 साल तक पत्नी से अलग रहे रणधीर कपूर, परिवार के खिलाफ जाकर अभिनेत्री से की थी शादी

14 फरवरी 2020

randhir kapoor, babita
रणधीर कपूर
रणधीर कपूर
रणधीर कपूर
Bollywood

19 साल तक पत्नी से अलग रहे रणधीर कपूर, परिवार के खिलाफ जाकर अभिनेत्री से की थी शादी

14 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस: जस्टिस आर. भानुमति
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस की सुनवाई के दौरान बेहोश हुईं जस्टिस आर भानुमति, टली सुनवाई

14 फरवरी 2020

Bollywood

नेहा कक्कड़ से शादी को लेकर पहली बार आया आदित्य नारायण का बयान, सच्चाई जान फैंस का टूट जाएगा दिल

14 फरवरी 2020

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan
neha kakkar and aditya narayan
neha kakkar and aditya narayan
neha kakkar and aditya narayan
Bollywood

नेहा कक्कड़ से शादी को लेकर पहली बार आया आदित्य नारायण का बयान, सच्चाई जान फैंस का टूट जाएगा दिल

14 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Television

'बिग बॉस' के बाद भी ये आठ कंटेस्टेंट जी रहे गुमनामी की जिंदगी, एक तो चला रहा खुद का ढाबा

14 फरवरी 2020

bigg boss
रिमी सेन
monika bedi
pravesh rana
Television

'बिग बॉस' के बाद भी ये आठ कंटेस्टेंट जी रहे गुमनामी की जिंदगी, एक तो चला रहा खुद का ढाबा

14 फरवरी 2020

Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG 2020 हुई लॉन्च, 32.52 Km है माइलेज, जानें कीमत

14 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस
World

कोरोनावायरस : भारत ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ लेकिन चीन ने चली 'चाल'

14 फरवरी 2020

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

सारी इच्छाओं को पूरा करने के लिए इस शिवरात्रि बाबा बैद्यनाथ ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
ahmedabad rss mohan bhagwat gujarat
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

airtel and vodafone
Tech Diary

AGR Dues: बकाया देने पर वोडाफोन आइडिया ने साधी चुप्पी, एयरटेल ने मांगा वक्त

15 फरवरी 2020

Family Suicide case
Varanasi

परिवार आत्महत्या केस: ‘चोट रूह की है, इसलिए दर्द जरा गहरा है...’ सुसाइड नोट में पत्नी ने लिखा और...

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Asim Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13: चंद घंटे पहले आसिम रियाज ने पैसे लेकर छोड़ दिया शो?

15 फरवरी 2020

Ameesha Patel, Sidharth and Devoleena
Television

फिनाले से पहले जान लें चार महीनों में 'बिग बॉस' के दिए ये चार धोखे, दर्शक भी नहीं पकड़ पाए

15 फरवरी 2020

केजरीवाल कपिल मिश्रा
Delhi

केजरीवाल के शपथग्रहण में शिक्षकों को बुलाने पर विवाद, भड़के कपिल मिश्रा ने किया ये ट्वीट

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
शाहिद अफरीदी
Cricket News

पांचवीं बेटी के पिता बने शाहिद अफरीदी, भड़की फैन बोली- महिला क्रिकेट टीम बनाओगे क्या?

15 फरवरी 2020

Taapsee Pannu
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: तापसी ने सिस्टम पर निकाला गुस्सा, बोलीं, 'मैं रीढ़ बेचकर गुजारा नहीं कर सकती'

15 फरवरी 2020

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

कश्मीर को लेकर पाकिस्तान का नया पैंतरा, भारत की ओर से हमले का जताया खौफ

15 फरवरी 2020

telecom companies
Business

एजीआर भुगतान के दबाव में दूरसंचार कंपनियां फिर से बढ़ा सकती हैं कॉल दरें, आपकी जेब पर पड़ेगा असर

15 फरवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट जिस 'अफसर' के 'दुस्साहस' पर इतना नाराज, उसके आदेश का मंत्री-सचिव को पता ही नहीं

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

फिल्म लव आज कल-2 नहीं आई दर्शकों को पसंद, देखिए कैसा था पब्लिक का रिएक्शन

फिल्म लव आज कल 2 जैसे ही रिलीज हुई दर्शकों ने पहला शो देखा। फिल्म देखकर लोग जैसे ही बाहर आए उनका रिएक्शन कुछ ऐसा था।

15 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया 1:25

निर्भया केस: नहीं चली विनय की चाल, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- ट्रायल कोर्ट जारी कर सकता है नया डेथ वारंट

15 फरवरी 2020

सीएए 1:09

CAA-NRC के खिलाफ चेन्नई में उतरे सैकड़ों प्रदर्शनकारी, पुलिस के साथ की हाथापाई

15 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस 5:49

चीन के कई 29 और शहरों में पहुंचा कोरोनावायरस सहित बड़ी खबरें

15 फरवरी 2020

नोएडा मेट्रो 2:02

नोएडा मेट्रो की नई सुविधा,यात्री कर सकेंगे मेट्रो में जन्मदिन और प्री वेडिंग समारोह की पार्टी

14 फरवरी 2020

Most Read

नरेंद्र मोदी-पीयूष गोयल-डॉ. हर्षवर्धन
India News

सीएसआईआर की बैठक में शामिल हुए पीएम मोदी, भविष्य के लिए दिए कई सुझाव

प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने बताया कि बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री को सीएसआईआर द्वारा किए गए कार्यों की जानकारी दी गई।

15 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निर्भया
India News

निर्भया केस: नहीं चली विनय की चाल, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- ट्रायल कोर्ट जारी कर सकता है नया डेथ वारंट

15 फरवरी 2020

सीएए
India News

CAA-NRC के खिलाफ चेन्नई में उतरे सैकड़ों प्रदर्शनकारी, पुलिस के साथ की हाथापाई

15 फरवरी 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कश्मीर पर तुर्की को भारत की दो-टूक, कहा- हमारे आंतरिक मामलों में दखल न दें

15 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस
India News

चीन के कई 29 और शहरों में पहुंचा कोरोनावायरस सहित बड़ी खबरें

15 फरवरी 2020

S Jaishankar
India News

म्यूनिख सुरक्षा सम्मेलन में जयशंकर बोले- यह कोई सवाल नहीं कि दुनिया अधिक राष्ट्रवादी हो गई है

15 फरवरी 2020

सीएए के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करते लोग (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएए का शांतिपूर्ण विरोध करने वालों को गद्दार या देशद्रोही नहीं कह सकते: हाईकोर्ट

15 फरवरी 2020

चेंबूर में दो गुटों के बीच झगड़ा हुआ
India News

मुंबई: चेंबूर में दो गुटों के बीच झड़प, 6 लोग घायल, मामला दर्ज

15 फरवरी 2020

अडानी ग्रुप के गौतम अडानी
India News

लखनऊ समेत तीन हवाई अड्डे अडानी समूह के पास, 50 साल तक रहेगा अधिकार

15 फरवरी 2020

Big and important news stories of 15th February updates on amar ujala
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

15 फरवरी 2020

Related

Nirbhaya Case : Supreme Court says, trial court can issue death warrant
India News

निर्भया मामला : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, ट्रायल कोर्ट जारी कर सकता है नया डेथ वारंट

15 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

शोध में दावा, रोज ब्रश न करने वालों को होता है स्ट्रोक का ज्यादा खतरा

15 फरवरी 2020

विश्व की सबसे बड़ी गुफा मछली के साथ जीवविज्ञानी डेनियल हैरिस
India News

मेघालय में है जमीन के नीचे रहने वाली सबसे बड़ी मछली, 300 फुट नीचे होता है ठिकाना

15 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

फांसी के खिलाफ अपील पर सुनवाई अब छह माह में ही, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तय की नई गाइडलाइन

15 फरवरी 2020

यूरोपीय संघ
India News

यूरोपीय संघ ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में शेष प्रतिबंधों को जल्द वापस लेने का आह्वान किया

15 फरवरी 2020

पैन कार्ड
India News

31 मार्च तक आधार से लिंक न करने पर पैन कार्ड निष्क्रिय, 17.85 करोड़ पैन जुड़ना अब भी बाकी

15 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited