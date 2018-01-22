Download App
Home ›   India News ›   Modi's pride for his prime minister: Anna Hazare

मोदी को अपने PM पद का गुमान, 30 से अधिक पत्रों का नहीं दिया जवाब: अन्ना हजारे

एजेंसी, मुंबई Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 02:00 AM IST
Modi's pride for his prime minister: Anna Hazare
Anna Hazare
भ्रष्टाचार रोधी आंदोलन के नायक अन्ना हजारे ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर आरोप लगाया है कि उन्हें अपने प्रधानमंत्री होने को लेकर गुमान हो गया है। अन्ना हजारे ने कहा कि यही कारण है जिसकी वजह से मोदी उनके पत्रों का जवाब नहीं देते हैं। अन्ना हजारे शनिवार को महाराष्ट्र के सांगली जिले में आयोजित एक रैली को संबोधित कर रहे थे। 

उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को पिछले तीन सालों में 30 से अधिक पत्र लिखे लेकिन उन्होंने कभी जवाब नहीं दिया। मोदी को अपने प्रधानमंत्री होने का गुमान हो गया है इसलिए वे मेरे पत्रों का जवाब नहीं दे रहे हैं। बता दें कि इससे पहले ही हजारे ने आगामी 23 मार्च से नई दिल्ली में एक और आंदोलन करने की घोषणा कर दी है। 23 मार्च के आंदोलन के लिए लोगों का समर्थन जुटाने के लिए आयोजित की जाने वाली तीन रैलियों में से यह पहली रैली थी। 

उन्होंने कहा कि यह एक इतना बड़ा आंदोलन होगा जैसा कि पहले कभी नहीं देखा गया होगा और यह सरकार को एक चेतावनी होगी। अपनी रैली या आंदोलनों के माध्यम से वोट बटोरने का मेरा कोई इरादा नहीं है। जिस तरह से जन लोकपाल को लेकर एक बड़ी रैली हुई थी मुझे उम्मीद है कि एक वैसी ही रैली किसानों के मुद्दे पर भी देखने को मिलेगी।

हजारे ने कहा कि उनकी मांगों में लोकपाल को लागू किया जाना, लोकायुक्त की नियुक्ति, किसानों को पांच हजार रुपये की पेंशन और कृषि खाद्यान्नों का ऊंचा दाम देना शामिल है।
