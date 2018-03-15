शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Modi government told Supreme Court, MNREGA is the big public interest project

मोदी सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा- मनरेगा एक बड़ा जनहित प्रोजेक्ट

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 15 Mar 2018 07:00 AM IST
पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : pti
केंद्र सरकार ने बुधवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा कि महात्मा गांधी राष्ट्रीय ग्रामीण रोजगार गारंटी अधिनियम (मनरेगा) एक बहुत बड़ा जनहित प्रोजेक्ट है। दुनिया के किसी भी देश में ऐसा कार्यक्रम नहीं चलाया जा रहा, जिसमें प्रतिदिन 10 लाख लोगों को भुगतान हो रहा हो। 
एटार्नी जनरल केके वेणुगोपाल ने जस्टिस मदन बी लोकुर और जस्टिस एनवी रमन्ना की पीठ को बताया कि राज्यों को इस अधिनियम के तहत पर्याप्त धन मुहैया कराया जा रहा है। याचिकाकर्ता एनजीओ का यह दावा गलत है कि केंद्र की ओर से इस मद में पैसा न मिलने के चलते राज्यों को लोगों को रोजगार देने में दिक्कत हो रही है। 

वेणुगोपाल ने कहा, जब भी राज्यों की ओर से इस योजना के तहत अतिरिक्त धन की मांग की जाती है, उन्हें उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। शुरुआत में कुछ प्रक्रिया संबंधी खामियां थीं, लेकिन सरकार के संज्ञान में आने के बाद इन्हें दुरुस्त कर दिया गया। 

वहीं एनजीओ स्वराज अभियान की ओर से पेश हुए वरिष्ठ वकील प्रशांत भूषण ने पीठ से कहा, इस अधिनियम के तहत दिए जाने वाले रोजगार का भुगतान करने के लिए अपना बजट बढ़ाने की खातिर राज्यों को केंद्र से विनती करनी पड़ती है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 19 मार्च को होगी। 

RELATED

mnrega pm modi supreme court

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

BirthDay Special: When Karan Johar asked Alia Bhatt to loose weight
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: जब पहली फिल्म के लिए आलिया के सामने करण जौहर ने रखी ये अजीबोगरीब शर्त

15 मार्च 2018

VIDEO: Katrina Kaif wishes Aamir Khan Happy birthday in unique style
Bollywood

VIDEO: कटरीना ने किया कुछ ऐसा कि आमिर खान को जन्मदिन की बधाई देने के मामले में निकल गईं सबसे आगे

15 मार्च 2018

Not wife Kiran Rao but this person is first one to wish Aamir Khan on his 53rd birthday
Bollywood

WIFE किरण नहीं बल्कि इन्होंने आमिर खान को किया सबसे पहले विश, आधी रात को ऐसे दी जन्मदिन की बधाई

15 मार्च 2018

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

नानी के सामने छोटी ड्रेस पहनने पर ट्रोल हुईं सुहाना, लोगों ने किए ऐसे कमेंट्स

15 मार्च 2018

Halkaa
Bollywood

रणवीर शौरी-पाउली दाम की फिल्म को मिला अवॉर्ड, कनाडा में हुआ वर्ल्ड प्रीमियर, 6 और जगहों से न्योता

15 मार्च 2018

Ishq Subhan Allah
Television

इश्क सुभान अल्लाह: तीन तलाक के मुद्दे पर बना टीवी सीरियल, लॉन्चिंग से पहले विवादों में घिरा

15 मार्च 2018

Box office prediction of Ajay Devgn and Ilena D'cruz Raid
Bollywood

इस हफ्ते पड़ेगी बॉलीवुड में ‘Raid’, जानिए पहला वीकेंड कितना कमा पाएगी अजय देवगन की फिल्म

15 मार्च 2018

Kapil Sharma
Television

कपिल शर्मा के कॉमेडी शो की शूटिंग शुरू, इन 3 बातों को लेकर सस्पेंस अब भी बरकरार

15 मार्च 2018

Pankaj Tripathi
Bollywood

बिहारी मूल का यह एक्टर अब इंटरनेशनल फिल्म में आएगा नजर, टीवी से लेकर बॉलीवुड तक में मचा चुका है धूम

14 मार्च 2018

इरफान खान
Bollywood

बीमारी के बावजूद इस रीमेक फिल्म का ऑफर ठुकरा ना पाए इरफान खान, निभाएंगे सनकी पति का रोल

14 मार्च 2018

Most Read

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अयोध्या विवाद में तीसरे पक्ष की जगह नहीं, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की सभी अंतरिम याचिकाएं

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बुधवार को अयोध्या विवाद में किसी तीसरे पक्ष को सुनने से इनकार कर दिया। अदालत ने दोटूक कहा कि वह पक्षकारों को बातचीत के जरिए अयोध्या विवाद का हल निकालने के लिए नहीं कहेगा।

15 मार्च 2018

Pierce Brosnan Pan bahar
India News

'जेम्स बॉन्ड' ने पान मसाला कंपनी पर लगाया धोखाधड़ी का आरोप

15 मार्च 2018

Yogi Adityanath statement on UP By election 2018
India News

भाजपा की हार पर बोले योगी- अतिआत्मविश्वास ले डूबा, सपा-बसपा ने बिगाड़ा खेल

14 मार्च 2018

Akhilesh Yadav met Mayawati after By Election Result 2018
India News

यूपी की सियासत ने 23 साल बाद ली करवट, उपचुनाव में जीत के बाद हुई अखिलेश-मायावती की मुलाकात

14 मार्च 2018

BJP in preparation for alliance with shiv sena after defeat in UP bypoll
India News

उपचुनाव में हार के बाद टेंशन में भाजपा, 2019 में शिवसेना की शरण में जाने की तैयारी

14 मार्च 2018

गुजरात विधानसभा में भिड़े विधायक
India News

लोकतंत्र शर्मसार: गुजरात विधानसभा में खूब चले मुक्के, माइक से हमला

15 मार्च 2018

गोरखपुर उपचुनाव
India News

गोरखपुर उपचुनाव: मतगणना में देरी होने पर विधानसभा में हंगामा, सपा ने EC को लिखी चिट्ठी

14 मार्च 2018

bitcoin
India News

बिटकॉइन के नाम पर महाराष्ट्र में दो हजार करोड़ की ठगी, ईडी से जांच कराएगी राज्य सरकार

15 मार्च 2018

राजीव रौतेला
India News

गोरखपुर उपचुनाव: मतगणना में देरी होने पर चुनाव आयोग सख्त, डीएम से मांगी रिपोर्ट

14 मार्च 2018

सपा, बसपा
India News

गोरखपुर-फूलपुर उपचुनाव: मोदी-योगी के समीकरणों पर भारी पड़ रही है बुआ-बबुआ की जोड़ी

14 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

“बिहार में RJD की जीत लालू के विचारधारा की जीत”

बिहार की एक अररिया लोकसभा के अलावा जहानाबाद और भभुआ विधानसभा सीटों पर हुए उपचुनाव के नतीजे आने के बाद आरजेडी नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने मीडिया से बात की।

15 मार्च 2018

हसीन जहां 1:05

शमी की पत्नी ने मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से मदद मांगी

14 मार्च 2018

डिनर 0:42

अनंत कुमार ने सोनिया के डिनर को बताया गोलबंदी की कोशिश, राहुल ने कहा “पता लगेगा”

14 मार्च 2018

शमी हसीन 2:53

अब मोहम्मद शमी ने जारी किया हसीन के साथ बातचीत का ऑडियो, हुए बड़े खुलासे

14 मार्च 2018

गुजरात विधानसभा 1:04

VIDEO: गुजरात विधानसभा में कांग्रेस विधायक ने बीजेपी विधायक को बेल्ट से पीटा

14 मार्च 2018

Recommended

note
Ballia

मनरेगा में दो करोड़ का फर्जीवाड़ा

13 मार्च 2018

mnrega
Azamgarh

मनरेगा और आवास दिलाएंगे अंक, होगी रैंकिंग

29 सितंबर 2017

मनरेगा
Dehradun

थर्ड पार्टी सोशल ऑडिट से हुआ मनरेगा के 'महा' घपले का खुलासा

12 अगस्त 2017

मनरेगा में काम करते मजदूर।
Hapur

सरकार ने एक रुपया बढ़ाई मनरेगा मजदूरों की मजदूरी

10 मई 2017

govt to rework baseline for paying mnrega wages
India News

मनरेगा मजदूरी में होगी बढ़ोत्तरी, केंद्र सरकार जल्द कर सकती है ऐलान

8 मई 2017

file photo
Jharkhand

झारखंडः मनरेगा कर्मियों की मजदूरी में एक रुपये का 'इंक्रीमेंट', भड़के मजदूर

3 मई 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.