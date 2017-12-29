Download App
जेटली बोले- सरकार के पास कालेधन के आधिकारिक आंकड़े नहीं, फिर भी हो रही चौतरफा कार्रवाई

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 29 Dec 2017 07:34 PM IST
Modi Government does not have official figures of black money says Arun Jaitley
सरकार के पास देश और विदेश में जमा कालेधन का कोई आधिकारिक आंकड़ा नहीं है। वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने शुक्रवार को लोकसभा में एक लिखित जवाब में यह बात कही।
उन्होंने कहा, सरकार के पास हालांकि आधिकारिक आंकड़े नहीं हैं, मगर कालेधन पर लगाम लगाने के लिए चौतरफा कार्रवाई की जा रही है। जेटली ने यह भी बताया कि इस साल 15 दिसंबर तक 15,522 लाख नए नोट जबकि बीते वित्तीय वर्ष में 29,043 लाख नए नोट छापे गए हैं।

वित्त मंत्री ने बताया कि कालेधन का पता लगाने और इस पर रोक लगाने के लिए सरकार ने कई अहम कदम उठाए हैं। प्रत्यक्ष कर कानून के तहत कई कार्रवाइयों को अंजाम दिया गया है। कमाई का आकलन, कर की लेवी, जुर्माना लगाने जैसे कदम उठाए गए हैं। वित्त मंत्री ने इस दौरान बेनामी संपत्ति के खिलाफ की गई कई कार्रवाइयों का भी जिक्र किया। 

