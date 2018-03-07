शहर चुनें

सरकार ने केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, मोदी कैबिनेट ने लिए कई अहम फैसले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Mar 2018 08:14 PM IST
केंद्र सरकार ने देश के लाखों केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों को 2 फीसदी महंगाई भत्ता (डीए) का तोहफा दिया है। 
गुरुवार को कैबिनेट की मीटिंग में यह अहम फैसला लिया गया। सरकार के इस फैसले के बाद लगभग 50 लाख से ज्यादा केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों और 55 लाख के करीब पेंशनर्स को फायदा पहुंचेगा।
 

फिलहाल केंद्रीय कर्मचारियों और पेंशनधारियों को महंगाई भत्ता बेसिक सैलरी या पेंशन का पांच प्रतिशत दिया जाता है जो कि इस फैसले के बाद बढ़कर 7 फीसदी हो जाएगा। यह बढ़ोत्तरी 1 जनवरी 2018 से लागू होगी। माना जा रहा है कि डीए में बढ़ोत्तरी सातवें वेतन आयोग की सिफारिशों के आधार पर की गई है। 

इसके साथ ही कैबिनेट ने पर्यावरण के क्षेत्र में भारत और फ्रांस के बीच समझौता पत्र पर हस्ताक्षर की मंजूरी दे दी है।

 
