आंध्र प्रदेशः तिरुपति से कोलकाता जा रहे ट्रक से 80 लाख रुपये मूल्य के मोबाइल फोन चोरी, जांच जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुंटूर Updated Thu, 17 Sep 2020 03:32 AM IST
पुलिस बयान देती हुई
पुलिस बयान देती हुई - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश में हाईवे पर लूट और चोरी की वारदातें लगातार बढ़ती जा रही हैं। ताजा जानकारी के मुताबिक तिरुपति से कोलकाता जा रहे एक ट्रक से भारी संख्या में मोबाइल चोरी की घटना सामने आई है। 
पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक गुंटूर के पास इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया है। ट्रक से लगभग 80 लाख रुपये मूल्य के मोबाइल फोन चोरी किए गए हैं। पुलिस ने कहा कि हम सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपियों को पकड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। इस मामले में तफ्तीश शुरू कर दी गई है।
andhra pradesh tirupati guntur mobile phone stolen

