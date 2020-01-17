डॉक्टर एमएम कलबुर्गी मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उमादेवी कलबुर्गी की याचिका का किया निपटारा

Dr MM Kalburgi murder case: Supreme Court today disposed of a plea by Umadevi Kalburgi (wife of MM Kalburgi) seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the case, after Karnataka government told SC that the charge-sheet has already been filed in the case. pic.twitter.com/kSnhERv01Y— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020
केरल टूरिज्म द्वारा अपने आधिकारिक ट्वीटर पेज से बीफ के व्यंजन को लेकर किए गए ट्वीट पर विवाद शुरू हो गया है। मकर संक्रांति के दिन किए गए इस ट्वीट को लेकर लोगों ने कहा कि इससे उनकी भावनाएं आहत हुई हैं।
17 जनवरी 2020