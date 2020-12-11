शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Ministry of Information Broadcasting released a booklet on the governments agricultural reforms

सरकार के कृषि सुधारों पर सूचना प्रसारण मंत्रालय ने जारी की बुकलेट

एजेंसी, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 11 Dec 2020 05:19 AM IST
विज्ञापन
पुटिंग फार्मर्स लिस्ट - बुकलेट
पुटिंग फार्मर्स लिस्ट - बुकलेट - फोटो : [email protected]_MIB

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
कृषि कानूनों के मुद्दे पर दिल्ली के चारों तरफ चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के बीच केंद्र सरकार ने बृहस्पतिवार को एक खास बुकलेट जारी की। सूचना व प्रसारण मंत्रालय की तरफ से ‘पुटिंग फार्मर्स लिस्ट’ के टाइटल से जारी बुकलेट में केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से नए कृषि कानूनों के जरिए कृषि क्षेत्र में किए गए सुधारों को पेश किया गया है।
विज्ञापन

मंत्रालय के अन्य मामले व संचार ब्यूरो (बीओसी) ने बृहस्पतिवार को ट्वीट के जरिये इस बुकलेट को रिलीज किए जाने की जानकारी दी। बीओसी महानिदेशक सत्येंद्र प्रकाश के मुताबिक, इस बुकलेट में नए कृषि कानूनों के बारे में सही जानकारी दी गई है। यह उन सभी शक और गलत जानकारी को स्पष्ट कर देगी, जो इन कानूनों के बारे में फैलाई गई हैं।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national farmers protest agriculture bill 2020 ministry of information broadcasting agricultural reforms satyendra prakash booklet putting farmers list

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

इस हफ्ते रिलीज होने वाली फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Bollywood

Friday Fever: ये है आपका वीकएंड ओटीटी कैलेंडर, जानिए आज रिलीज हो रही हर फिल्म और सीरीज के बारे में

11 दिसंबर 2020

रिचा दुबे और विकास दुबे (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे की पत्नी रिचा की जल्द हो सकती है गिरफ्तारी, अग्रिम जमानत खारिज

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मधुबाला और दिलीप कुमार
Bollywood

आखिरी मुलाकात में मधुबाला की हालत देख टूट गए थे दिलीप कुमार, दुखद था इस प्रेम कहानी का अंत

11 दिसंबर 2020

अमित शाह
India News

नड्डा पर हमला: ममता ने बताया भाजपा का नाटक, शाह ने मांगी रिपोर्ट, राष्ट्रपति शासन की आशंका

10 दिसंबर 2020

सैफ अली खान, करीना कपूर
Bollywood

दूसरे बच्चे के नाम पर करीना कपूर ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बताया कैसे की है प्लानिंग

10 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
रणवीर सिंह और अनुष्का शर्मा
Bollywood

जब कास्टिंग काउच का शिकार हुए रणवीर सिंह, पहली ही फिल्म में अनुष्का शर्मा को जड़ दिया था थप्पड़

10 दिसंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

दुनिया के पांच सबसे ठंडे देश, जहां की सर्दी तोड़ देती है सारे रिकॉर्ड

10 दिसंबर 2020

आकाश, श्लोका और पोते के साथ मुकेश अंबानी
Bollywood

देश के सबसे अमीर परिवार के घर आया नन्हा मेहमान, मुकेश अंबानी ने दिखाई पोते की पहली तस्वीर

10 दिसंबर 2020

प्रेस वार्ता करते किसान नेता
Delhi NCR

आर-पार के मूड में किसान, बोले- अब रेलें रोकेंगे, कृषि मंत्री ने कहा- चर्चा के लिए तैयार

10 दिसंबर 2020

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

'विराट कोहली इस दशक के सबसे प्रभावशाली एकदिवसीय भारतीय खिलाड़ी'

10 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X