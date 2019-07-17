कुलभूषण जाधव को तुरंत कॉन्सुलर एक्सेस उपलब्ध कराए पाकिस्तान: विदेश मंत्रालय

Raveesh Kumar, MEA on #KulbhushanJadhav verdict: We welcome the justice delivered just now by ICJ in Hague, in the favour of India. The court by a vote of 15-1 has upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in violation of Vienna Convention on several counts. pic.twitter.com/TAnAkJAjJu— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
R Kumar: We appreciate direction by ICJ that Pakistan should review & reconsider conviction & sentence given to Jadhav by Pakistani military court. We note that the Court has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights&...1/2 https://t.co/hmYGjn4r8l— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Vienna Convention. We expect Pakistan to implement directive immediately. This judgement validates India's position on the case. We'll continue to work vigorously for Jadhav's early release & return to India.2/2 https://t.co/d0KeepH0GF— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019
17 जुलाई 2019