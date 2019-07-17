कुलभूषण जाधव को तुरंत कॉन्सुलर एक्सेस उपलब्ध कराए पाकिस्तान: विदेश मंत्रालय

Raveesh Kumar, MEA on #KulbhushanJadhav verdict: We welcome the justice delivered just now by ICJ in Hague, in the favour of India. The court by a vote of 15-1 has upheld India's claim that Pakistan is in violation of Vienna Convention on several counts. pic.twitter.com/TAnAkJAjJu — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

R Kumar: We appreciate direction by ICJ that Pakistan should review & reconsider conviction & sentence given to Jadhav by Pakistani military court. We note that the Court has directed that Pakistan is under an obligation to inform Jadhav without further delay of his rights&...1/2 https://t.co/hmYGjn4r8l — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

to provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Vienna Convention. We expect Pakistan to implement directive immediately. This judgement validates India's position on the case. We'll continue to work vigorously for Jadhav's early release & return to India.2/2 https://t.co/d0KeepH0GF — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

विदेश मंत्रालय ने पाकिस्तान की जेल में बंद कुलभूषण जाधव मामले में अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत (आईसीजे) के फैसले का स्वागत किया है। मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा, 'हम हेग में अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत द्वारा भारत के समर्थन में दिए गए फैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। अदालत ने 15-1 वोट के अंतर से भारत के दावे को स्वीकार किया कि पाकिस्तान ने कई बार विएना संधि का उल्लंघन किया है।'रवीश कुमार ने कहा, 'हम आईसीजे के पाकिस्तान को दिए गए निर्देश का समर्थन करते हैं कि वह सैन्य अदालत द्वारा भूषण को दी गई मौत की सजा के आदेश की समीक्षा करे। अदालत ने कहा है कि विएना संधि के तहत पाकिस्तान को बिना किसी देर के जाधव को कॉन्सुलर एक्सेस की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाए।'विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने कहा, 'हम पाकिस्तान से आशा करते हैं कि वह इन आदेशों का तत्काल पालन करेगा। यह फैसला मामले में भारतीय पक्ष की सत्यता को स्पष्ट करता है। हम जाधव की रिहाई और देश वापसी के लिए लगातार कार्य करते रहेंगे।'