कुलभूषण जाधव को तुरंत कॉन्सुलर एक्सेस उपलब्ध कराए पाकिस्तान: विदेश मंत्रालय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 08:52 PM IST
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार
विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
विदेश मंत्रालय ने पाकिस्तान की जेल में बंद कुलभूषण जाधव मामले में अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत (आईसीजे) के फैसले का स्वागत किया है। मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता रवीश कुमार ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा, 'हम हेग में अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत द्वारा भारत के समर्थन में दिए गए फैसले का स्वागत करते हैं। अदालत ने 15-1 वोट के अंतर से भारत के दावे को स्वीकार किया कि पाकिस्तान ने कई बार विएना संधि का उल्लंघन किया है।'
रवीश कुमार ने कहा, 'हम आईसीजे के पाकिस्तान को दिए गए निर्देश का समर्थन करते हैं कि वह सैन्य अदालत द्वारा भूषण को दी गई मौत की सजा के आदेश की समीक्षा करे। अदालत ने कहा है कि विएना संधि के तहत पाकिस्तान को बिना किसी देर के जाधव को कॉन्सुलर एक्सेस की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाए।'


विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता ने कहा, 'हम पाकिस्तान से आशा करते हैं कि वह इन आदेशों का तत्काल पालन करेगा। यह फैसला मामले में भारतीय पक्ष की सत्यता को स्पष्ट करता है। हम जाधव की रिहाई और देश वापसी के लिए लगातार कार्य करते रहेंगे।'

 

kulbhushan jadhav news update kulbhushan jadhav verdict pakistan kulbhushan jadhav pakistan ministry of external affairs
