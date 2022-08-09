Assam: अरुणाचल में भारत-म्यांमार सीमा पार से उग्रवादियों ने बरसाई गोलियां, एक जेसीओ घायल

अरुणाचल प्रदेश के तेजपुर में भारत-म्यांमार सीमा के पार से उग्रवादी गुटों ने सेना की असम राइफल्स के जवानों पर गोलियां बरसाईं। घटना आज तड़के तिरप चांगलांग इलाके में हुई।

Correction | Arunachal Pradesh*: Incident of firing on Assam Rifles troops by militant groups from across India-Myanmar Border took place today morning in gen area Tirap Changlang. A JCO sustained a minor injury to his hand. No injury/any other damage reported: Defence PRO,Tezpur