Assam: अरुणाचल में भारत-म्यांमार सीमा पार से उग्रवादियों ने बरसाई गोलियां, एक जेसीओ घायल

असम के तेजपुर स्थित रक्षा जनसंपर्क अधिकारी ने बताया कि गोलीबारी में सेना के एक जेसीओ के हाथ में मामूली चोट आई है। किसी अन्य क्षति की फिलहाल सूचना नहीं है।
अरुणाचल प्रदेश के तेजपुर में भारत-म्यांमार सीमा के पार से उग्रवादी गुटों ने सेना की असम राइफल्स के जवानों पर गोलियां बरसाईं। घटना आज तड़के तिरप चांगलांग इलाके में हुई।
Correction | Arunachal Pradesh*: Incident of firing on Assam Rifles troops by militant groups from across India-Myanmar Border took place today morning in gen area Tirap Changlang. A JCO sustained a minor injury to his hand. No injury/any other damage reported: Defence PRO,Tezpur— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
