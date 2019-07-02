शहर चुनें

मेहुल चोकसी: हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा केंद्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 02 Jul 2019 11:45 AM IST
मेहुल चौकसी
मेहुल चौकसी
केंद्र ने मेहुल चौकसी के यात्रा कर पाने में सक्षम होने के लिए उसकी चिकित्सीय रिपोर्ट की आवश्यकता पर बॉम्बे उच्च न्यायालय के फैसले के खिलाफ उच्चतम न्यायालय में अपील की। न्यायालय ने कहा कि वह मेहुल चौकसी की चिकित्सीय रिपोर्ट मामले में तत्काल सुनवाई की मांग वाली केंद्र की याचिका पर गौर करेगा। मामले का उल्लेख सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने मुख्य न्यायाधीश पीठ के समक्ष किया।
supreme court mehul choksi central government bombay highcourt सुप3ीम कोर्ट मेहुल चोकसी केंद्र सरकार
