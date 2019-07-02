मेहुल चोकसी: हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा केंद्र

Mehul Choksi case: Union of India today mentioned the matter before Supreme Court for an urgent hearing against a Bombay High Court order, allowing Mehul Choksi's counsel to furnish his health report. The matter was mentioned by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta before CJI bench. pic.twitter.com/wblNdVeYTl— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
तमिलनाडु में भारतीय वायुसेना के लाइट कॉम्बैट एयरक्राफ्ट तेजस का ईंधन टैंक सुलुर एयरबेस के नजदीक खेतों में गिर गया है। यह घटना उड़ान के दौरान घटी।
2 जुलाई 2019