Hindi News ›   India News ›   Meghalaya verdict: Bjp is ready to rule with NPP UDP and congress again in trouble

मेघालय: शाम 5 बजे होगा फैसला किसकी बनेगी सरकार, 21 सीटें जीतकर भी कांग्रेस रहेगी खाली हाथ?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 04:14 PM IST
Meghalaya verdict: Bjp is ready to rule with NPP UDP and congress again in trouble
मेघालय विधानसभा चुनाव में किसी भी पार्टी को बहुमत न मिलने के बाद जोड़-तोड़ की राजनीति तेज हो गई है। 
21 सीटों के साथ कांग्रेस सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनकर उभरी है तो वहीं भाजपा 2 सीटों के साथ सरकार बनाने में जुट गई है। हालांकि कांग्रेस ने चुनाव परिणामों के बाद सबसे बड़ी पार्टी होने के नाते गवर्नर को सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश कर दिया है। 

वहीं भाजपा क्षेत्रीय दलों के साथ मिलकर सत्ता पर काबिज होने की फिराक में है। 

इस बीच असम के मंत्री और भाजपा नेता हेमंत बिस्वा सरमा ने अन्य दलों और निर्दलीय विधायकों के साथ मुलाकात के बाद बताया कि 'हम शाम पांच बजे समर्थन वाले 29 विधायकों की सूची लेकर गवर्नर से मुलाकात करेंगे। हमें उम्मीद है कि यह नंबर और बढ़ेगा।'

उन्होंने कहा कि 'नेशनल पीपुल्स पार्टी (एनपीपी) 19 सीटों के साथ मजबूत स्थिति में है। वहीं यूडीपी के 6 विधायक है। हमारे पास 2 विधायक है इसलिए हम आने वाले 2 घंटों में मेघालय में जारी इस घमासान की तस्वीर साफ कर देंगे।' 
 



बता दें कि निर्दलीय कैंडिडेट सैमुअल एस संगमा ने भाजपा को समर्थन देने की बात कही है। उन्होंने हेमंत बिस्वा सरमा से भी मुलाकात की है।

एनपीपी सरकार बनाने की अहम भूमिका निभा सकती है। शिलॉन्ग में एनपीपी विधायकों की भी बैठक हुई। भाजपा ने साफ कर दिया है कि मेघालय में गैर-कांग्रेसी सरकार बनाने के पक्ष में है। एनपीपी और भाजपा मिलकर कांग्रेस के सामने चुनौती पेश करने और सत्ता से बेदखल करने के लिए कमर कस चुके हैं। 

मालूम हो कि 60 सीटों की विधानसभा में 59 पर चुनाव हुए थे जिसमें से कांग्रेस को 21, भाजपा को 2 और एनपीपी को 19 और यूडीपी को 6 सीटें मिली हैं।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
