UDP has extended a support letter to us & we have discussed threadbare. It is just a matter of 2 hours, you will come to know everything, who will be the leader. Let it unfold officially in a dignified manner: Himanta Biswa Sarma #Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/vutWSpKfSz— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018
त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री मणिक सरकार ने रविवार को गवर्नर तथागत राय को अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया।
4 मार्च 2018