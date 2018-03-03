शहर चुनें

meghalaya, tripura and nagaland election liv:voting will be start from 8 am

Election Result: त्रिपुरा, मेघालय और नगालैंड में वोटों की गिनती शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अगरतला Updated Sat, 03 Mar 2018 08:44 AM IST
meghalaya, tripura and nagaland election liv:voting will be start from 8 am
चुनाव नतीजे - फोटो : ANI
आज यानी 3 मार्च को पूर्वोत्तर के तीन राज्यों त्रिपुरा, मेघालय औऱ नगालैंड के चुनाव नतीजे आएंगे। इन राज्यों में किसकी सरकार बनेगा और कौन चूक जाएगा इसका फैसला थोड़ी देर से पता लगना शुरू हो जाएगा। त्रिपुरा में 18 फरवरी को और नगालैंड और मेघालय में 27 फरवरी को चुनाव हुए थे। त्रिपुरा के मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त श्रीराम तरनीकंटा का कहना है कि वोटों की गिनती सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी। उन्होंने कहा कि तीन चरणों में सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए जाएंगे। जिसमें केंद्रीय पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स और त्रिपुरा राइफल्स के जवान शामिल हैं। वहीं नगालैंड में भी सुबह 8 बजे से वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो जाएगी।
त्रिपुरा में सत्तारूढ़ सीपीएम और बीजेपी के बीच कड़ी टक्कर देखने को मिल रही है। वहीं मेघालय और नगालैंड में भी यह देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि बीजेपी यहां अपनी विजय पताका लहराने में कामयाब होती है या नहीं।  एग्जिट पोल की मानें तो इन तीनों राज्यों में इस बार बीजेपी एक बड़ी ताकत के रूप में उभरेगी। दो एग्जिट पोल में यह कहा गया है कि त्रिपुरा में बीजेपी को वहां सत्ता मिल सकती है, जहां पिछले 25 साल से लेफ्ट की सरकार है। इन राज्यों के चुनावी परिणाम से पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों के अलावा, देश की राजनीति पर भी गहरा असर पड़ेगा।

नगालैंड में जहां इंडिजिनस पीपुल्स फ्रंट ऑफ त्रिपुरा पार्टी साल 1993 से सत्तारूढ़ है। वहीं कांग्रेस को मेघालय में बेहतर नतीजों की आस है। त्रिपुरा में सबसे ज्यादा मशहूर उम्मीदवार मुख्यमंत्री माणिक सरकार हैं। सरकार जिन्हें पांचवे कार्यकाल की आस है, उन्हें भारत का सबसे साफ-सुथरा राजनीतिज्ञ माना जाता है। उनके अलावा दूसरे प्रमुख उम्मीदवार हैं भाजपा के बिपलब देब और कांग्रेस के बिराजित सिन्हा।
 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

VIDEO: बॉर्डर पर सैनिकों ने ऐसे मनाई होली, जमकर किया डांस

देशभर में लोग होली मना रहे हैं। ऐसे में एक बार ये भी सोचना बनता है कि आखिर हम सब इतने सुरक्षित होकर कैसे होली मना पा रहे हैं। तो इसकी वजह है बॉर्डर पर तैनात हमारे जाबाज जवान। जी हां, BSF के जवानों की वजह से ही हम सरहद के भीतर सुरक्षित है।

3 मार्च 2018

