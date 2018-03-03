There is adequate security at counting centres and we hope there will be no untoward incident and counting will pass off smoothly: D Marak,SP Shillong #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/QFoajdJi3U — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

We will wait for the verdict of the people. People want change in Mawsynram: HM Shangpliang, Congress candidate from Mawsynram constituency. #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/llPfFuQ5Ex — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

#Tripura: Visuals from outside the counting centre in Agartala. pic.twitter.com/tbU1xPlJL8 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018