मेघालय में त्रिशंकु विधानसभा के आसार, 27 फरवरी को होने हैं विधानसभा चुनाव

रीता तिवारी/शिलांग Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 06:00 PM IST
Meghalaya: Political Analyst presumption, election will lead to hung assembly
पूर्वोत्तर राज्य मेघालय में सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस और सत्ता पर काबिज होने का सपना देख रही भाजपा के बहुमत हासिल करने के तमाम दावों के बावजूद राज्य में दस साल बाद त्रिशंकु विधानसभा के आसार बनते नजर आ रहे हैं। राजनीतिक पर्यवेक्षकों का कहना है कि इस बार चुनाव में क्षेत्रीय दल ही निर्णायक भूमिका निभाएंगे। राज्य के आम लोग भी कमोबेश इसी गणित का समर्थन करते नजर आ रहे हैं। 

यहां पोलो ग्राउंड के पास एक दुकान चलाने वाली महिला कहती है कि इस बार तो क्षेत्रीय दलों की ही सरकार बनेगी। वेस्ट जयंतिया हिल्स जिले के मुख्यालय जोवाई में एक फल विक्रेता भी ठीक यही बात दोहराते हैं। उनका कहना है कि अबकी बार सिर्फ क्षेत्रीय दल ही सरकार बनाएंगे, कांग्रेस या भाजपा नहीं। गारो हिल्स में भी लोग क्षेत्रीय दलों को ही समर्थन देने के मूड में हैं।

राज्य में सत्तारूढ़ कांग्रेस के खिलाफ भ्रष्टाचार, विकास योजनाओं को लागू नहीं करने और भाई-भतीजावाद जैसे कई आरोप लग रहे हैं। 10 साल से सत्ता में रहने की वजह से उसके खिलाफ प्रतिष्ठान-विरोधी लहर भी है। दूसरी ओर, कांग्रेस के खिलाफ जोरदार अभियान छेड़ने वाली भाजपा का बीफ के प्रति रवैया उसके बहुमत पाने की राह में सबसे बड़ी बाधा साबित हो सकती है। भाजपा इस बार 47 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ रही है। 
