Home ›   India News ›   Meeting of Union Ministers and Health officials in Home Ministry regarding Corona

कोरोना को लेकर गृह मंत्रालय में केंद्रीय मंत्रियों और स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों की बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 07:23 PM IST
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

दिल्ली में मंगलवार को गृह मंत्रालय में केंद्रीय मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण, नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, पीयूष गोयल और रामविलास पासवान की गृह मंत्री अमित शाह के साथ बैठक हुई। हालांकि बैठक में किस बात की चर्चा हुई इसकी कोई जानकारी सामने नहीं आ सकी।
उधर केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने देशभर में कोरोना को लेकर आईसीएमआर के महानिदेशक डॉ. बलराम भार्गव, नीति आयोग के सदस्य डॉ. वी के पॉल और एम्स के निदेशक डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया के साथ के साथ भी एक बैठक की।
amit shah ministry of home affairs covid 19 coronavirus

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

