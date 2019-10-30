शहर चुनें

दिल्ली में आरएसएस और भाजपा नेताओं की बैठक, मोहन भागवत भी मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 30 Oct 2019 06:16 PM IST
अमित शाह, मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
अमित शाह, मोहन भागवत (फाइल फोटो)
दिल्ली में राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ और भाजपा नेताओं के बीच अहम बैठक हो रही है। बैठक में भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और आरएसएस प्रमुख मोहन भागवत भी मौजूद हैं। 
बैठक में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और पार्टी के संगठन महासचिव बीएल संतोष के भी इस बैठक में भाग लेने की सूचना है।  
 
CONCEPT
India News

हत्या से पहलेे वाली रात सो नहीं पाई थीं इंदिरा, ऐसे थे वो आखिरी 24 घंटे

अपने पिता जवाहर लाल नेहरू की मौत के बाद इंदिरा ने राजनीति में कदम रखा और उन्होंने देश के इतिहास में कई नए आयाम जोड़े। हालांकि, उनका एक फैसला उन्हीं की मौत का कारण भी बना।

30 अक्टूबर 2019

बाढ़: फाइल फोटो
India News

2050 तक बाढ़ से डूब सकती है मुंबई और कोलकाता, नए शोध में दावा

30 अक्टूबर 2019

angela merkel with PM modi
India News

दुनिया की सबसे शक्तिशाली महिला एंजेला मार्केल करेंगी दिल्ली मेट्रो की सवारी, पीएम मोदी रहेंगे साथ!

30 अक्टूबर 2019

पी चिदंबरम
India News

INX मीडिया केस: ईडी की मांग खारिज, अदालत ने चिदंबरम को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा

30 अक्टूबर 2019

दिल्ली में वायुप्रदूषण
India News

खराब हवा की अभी शुरुआत है, दिल्ली में बिगड़ सकते हैं हालात

30 अक्टूबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा विधायक दल के नेता चुने गए फडणवीस, कहा- महायुति की ही बनेगी सरकार

30 अक्टूबर 2019

एन बिरेन सिंह
India News

ब्रिटेन में 'निर्वासन में मणिपुर सरकार' के गठन से मची सियासी खलबली

30 अक्टूबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार
India News

नीतीश कुमार दोबारा चुने गए जनता दल यू अध्यक्ष, 2022 तक संभालेंगे पद

30 अक्टूबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विदेश यात्रा पर फिर रवाना हुए राहुल गांधी, कांग्रेस ने बताया आध्यात्मिक दौरा

30 अक्टूबर 2019

eu mps press conference
India News

कश्मीर पहुंचे यूरोपीय संघ के सांसदों ने कहा- अनुच्छेद 370 भारत का आंतरिक मामला

30 अक्टूबर 2019

हत्या से पहलेे वाली रात सो नहीं पाई थीं इंदिरा, ऐसे थे वो आखिरी 24 घंटे

अपने पिता जवाहर लाल नेहरू की मौत के बाद इंदिरा ने राजनीति में कदम रखा और उन्होंने देश के इतिहास में कई नए आयाम जोड़े। हालांकि, उनका एक फैसला उन्हीं की मौत का कारण भी बना।

30 अक्टूबर 2019

