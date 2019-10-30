दिल्ली में आरएसएस और भाजपा नेताओं की बैठक, मोहन भागवत भी मौजूद

A meeting of RSS leaders, including Mohan Bhagwat and Bhaiyyaji Joshi, is underway in Delhi. BJP working President JP Nadda is also present. Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, and Joint General Secretary Organisation BL Santosh, likely to attend the meeting. pic.twitter.com/0vQbcySJjS— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अपने पिता जवाहर लाल नेहरू की मौत के बाद इंदिरा ने राजनीति में कदम रखा और उन्होंने देश के इतिहास में कई नए आयाम जोड़े। हालांकि, उनका एक फैसला उन्हीं की मौत का कारण भी बना।
30 अक्टूबर 2019