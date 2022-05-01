{"_id":"626d8bfaff51915a9c6d6f62","slug":"massive-fire-reported-in-a-scrap-godown-in-padmashali-colony-hyderabad","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"तेलंगाना: हैदराबाद में एक कबाड़ गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर पहुंचीं दमकल की गाड़ियां","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"देश","slug":"india-news"}}

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,हैदराबाद Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Sun, 01 May 2022 12:50 AM IST