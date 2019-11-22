शहर चुनें

Maradu Flat Demolition Supreme Court said will hear review plea of flat owners in open court

मरदू फ्लैट: पुनर्विचार याचिका पर ओपन कोर्ट में सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 22 Nov 2019 12:12 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
केरल के मरदू फ्लैट मामले में उच्चतम न्यायालय का कहना है कि वह ओपन कोर्ट में पुनर्विचार याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगा। अदालत ने अपने अंतिम आदेश में फ्लैटों को गिराने करने का निर्देश दिया था क्योंकि यह तटीय विनियमन क्षेत्र का उल्लंघन करके बनाए गए हैं।
supreme court open court review plea violations
