We pray for the speedy recovery of all those injured at the Midnapore rally(a portion of tent had collapsed during PM's rally) today. The government is giving all help for medical treatment: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (file pic) pic.twitter.com/k6h6s22JzZ— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi tears up while talking to one of the injured people in hospital. Several were injured after a portion of a tent collapsed during PM's rally in Midnapore earlier today. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/04AOX9CJri— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2018
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार को पश्चिम बंगाल के मिदनापुर में किसान कल्याण रैली को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने अपने भाषण की शुरुआत बांग्ला भाषा से की। रैली को संबोधित करते हुए पीएम ने पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी पर चुटकी ली।
16 जुलाई 2018