पीएम की मिदनापुर रैली के दौरान गिरा पंडाल, 22 लोग घायल, देखने अस्पताल पहुंचे मोदी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मिदनापुर Updated Mon, 16 Jul 2018 03:22 PM IST
many people injured in PM Narendra Modi rally in Midnapore tent collapsed during his speech
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार को पश्चिम बंगाल के मिदनापुर में किसान कल्याण रैली को संबोधित किया। पीएम के भाषण के दौरान पंडाल का एक हिस्सा गिर गया, जिससे 22 लोग जख्मी हो गए। भाषण समाप्त करने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मिदनापुर के जिला अस्पताल में घायल समर्थकों से मिलने पहुंचे। 
घायलों का इलाज किया जा रहा है। कुछ भाजपा समर्थकों के गंभीर रूप से घायल होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। हालांकि जिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने अभी इस बात की पुष्टि नहीं की है।वहीं, पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने भी घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना की है। ममता ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'हम मिदनापुर की रैली में सभी घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करते हैं। राज्य सरकार उन्हें हर तरह की चिकित्सा सेवा मुहैया कराएगी। 


 बताते चलें कि रैली में भाषण से पहले पीएम मोदी भीड़ को दीवार से नीचे उतरने कि हिदायत देते हुए नजर आए थे। उन्होंने इस दौरान अपने भाषण को कुछ देर के लिए रोक भी दिया था। 

वीडियो ः

 

narendra modi midnapore farmer rally mamta banerjee

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

ममता के गढ़ में दहाड़े पीएम मोदी, बोले- बंगाल की जनता पर अत्याचार हुआ लेकिन हिम्मत नहीं हारी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार को पश्चिम बंगाल के मिदनापुर में किसान कल्याण रैली को संबोधित किया। उन्होंने अपने भाषण की शुरुआत बांग्ला भाषा से की। रैली को संबोधित करते हुए पीएम ने पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी पर चुटकी ली।

16 जुलाई 2018

तंबाकू उत्पाद
India News

सिगरेट की डिब्बी पर वैधानिक चेतावनी व चित्र को और बड़ा करने पर रोक लगाने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार

16 जुलाई 2018

rahul gandhi
India News

राहुल गांधी ने महिला आरक्षण बिल पर पीएम मोदी को लिखा पत्र

16 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
India News

नीट परीक्षा में 0 या उससे भी कम अंक वालों को मिला एमबीबीएस में दाखिला

16 जुलाई 2018

सैम पित्रोदा (प्रौद्योगिकीविद्)
India News

'धर्म और मंदिरों से रोजगार पैदा नहीं होगा, विज्ञान करेगा भविष्य का निर्माण'

16 जुलाई 2018

Sambhal: accused who gangraped and burnt woman alive are all her relatives
India News

संभल: गैंगरेप के बाद रिश्तेदारों ने ही महिला को जिंदा जलाया, घटना के दो दिन बाद भी आजाद

16 जुलाई 2018

Pilgrims
India News

श्रद्धा से नहीं सरकारी कायदों से नियंत्रित होती हैं धार्मिक यात्राएं

16 जुलाई 2018

Muslim personal law board secretary says homosexuality is injurious for health
India News

मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के सचिव बोले- समलैंगिकता स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक है

16 जुलाई 2018

pemba sherpa
India News

8 बार एवरेस्ट फतह कर चुके पेम्बा शेरपा लापता, कराकोरम की 7672 मीटर ऊंची चोटी से लौट रहे थे वापस 

16 जुलाई 2018

jammu & kashmir
India News

जम्मू कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में चल रही मुठभेड़ में एक आतंकी ढेर, दो जवान घायल

16 जुलाई 2018

VIDEO: पीएम की मिदनापुर रैली में गिरा टेंट, अस्पताल पहुंचे मोदी

पश्चिम बंगाल के मिदनापुर में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की रैली के दौरान एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया।

16 जुलाई 2018

इस्लामिक झंडा 3:04

मुस्लिम नेता ने की इस्लामिक झंडे पर रोक की मांग, कोर्ट का केंद्र से सवाल

16 जुलाई 2018

मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड 1:13

मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड ने दिल्ली में बुलाई मीटिंग, देखिए क्या था मुद्दा

15 जुलाई 2018

PAKISTAN 2:35

पाक में लग रहा है ‘जो मोदी का यार है, वो देश का गद्दार है’ नारा, जानिए क्यों

15 जुलाई 2018

पीएम मोदी 4:12

पीएम मोदी ने किया बाणसागर बांध का उद्घाटन, साधा विपक्ष पर निशाना

15 जुलाई 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

ममता के गढ़ में दहाड़े पीएम मोदी, बोले- बंगाल की जनता पर अत्याचार हुआ लेकिन हिम्मत नहीं हारी

16 जुलाई 2018

Today important news, you can see live update on amar ujala dot com
India News

आज दिनभर इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, जिनका अपडेट आपको मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

16 जुलाई 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Varanasi

बनारस में सीएम योगी ने कहा, देश की योजनाएं काशी से होकर गुजरती हैं

15 जुलाई 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

योगी राज में उत्तर प्रदेश के अपराधियों पर गाज: प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

14 जुलाई 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी
Jammu

एम्स की आधारशिला रखने जल्द ही पीएम मोदी पहुंचेंगे जम्मू, सीमांत इलाकों के लोगों से करेंगे मुलाकात

14 जुलाई 2018

BJP Legislator Gagan Bhagat wife accused him of having extra marital affair with college student
India News

भाजपा विधायक की पत्नी ने पति पर लगाया विवाहेत्तर संबंध का आरोप, पीएम मोदी से मांगी मदद

14 जुलाई 2018

