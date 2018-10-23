शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   many injured in stampede at heavy rush of passengers on footbridge at Santragachhi junction Howrah

प. बंगाल: हावड़ा के संतरागढ़ जंक्शन पर मची भगदड़, 1 की मौत, 20 से ज्यादा घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 09:22 PM IST
many injured in stampede at heavy rush of passengers on footbridge at Santragachhi junction Howrah
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के दक्षिण पूर्व रेलवे के हावड़ा में स्थित सांतरागाछी स्टेशन के एक फुटब्रिज पर भारी भीड़ के बाद मंगलवार शाम को भगदड़ मच गई। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, इस भगदड़ में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई, जबकि 20 से ज्यादा यात्रियों के घालय होने की खबर है। घायलों को इलाज के लिए तत्काल नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। घटना शाम 6 बजे के आस-पास की है। 
विज्ञापन
घालय होने वालों में कई महिलाएं और बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। मौके पर राहत कार्य जारी है। रेलवे ने मामले की जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि यह हादसा दो नंबर और तीन नंबर प्लेटफॉर्म पर एक साथ ही लोकल व अन्य ट्रेनों के आने की घोषणा के बाद अफरा-तफरी मचने से हुआ। 
 



Recommended

Cricket News

'एमएस धोनी चाहे 80 साल के हो जाए या फिर व्हीलचेयर पर हो, मेरी टीम में वह हमेशा शामिल रहेंगे'

23 अक्टूबर 2018

ms dhoni
एमएस धोनी
ms dhoni
एबी डीविलियर्स
Cricket News

'एमएस धोनी चाहे 80 साल के हो जाए या फिर व्हीलचेयर पर हो, मेरी टीम में वह हमेशा शामिल रहेंगे'

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

INDvWI: दूसरे वन-डे के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान, कुलदीप की हुई एंट्री तो इस खिलाड़ी का पत्ता साफ

23 अक्टूबर 2018

`कुलदीप यादव
ind vs wi
रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली
एमएस धोनी और ऋषभ पंत
Cricket News

INDvWI: दूसरे वन-डे के लिए टीम इंडिया का एलान, कुलदीप की हुई एंट्री तो इस खिलाड़ी का पत्ता साफ

23 अक्टूबर 2018

mirzapur
Varanasi

यूपीः पूर्व सांसद के बेटे ने मंदिर में रचाई शादी, घरवाले थे प्रेम विवाह के खिलाफ

23 अक्टूबर 2018

सुहागरात को दुल्हन की पिटाई
Varanasi

पत्नी ने ससुराल जाने से किया इंकार, बोली- मेरा पति तो...

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Cricket News

पाकिस्तानी बच्चा निकला बुमराह का जबरा फैन, 5 साल की उम्र में हू-ब-हू करता है बॉलिंग एक्शन कॉपी

23 अक्टूबर 2018

jasprit bumrah
jasprit bumrah
jasprit bumrah
बुमराह
Cricket News

पाकिस्तानी बच्चा निकला बुमराह का जबरा फैन, 5 साल की उम्र में हू-ब-हू करता है बॉलिंग एक्शन कॉपी

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Renault Kwid
Auto News

मात्र 2.67 लाख रुपये की यह कार, बनी लोगों की पहली पसंद

23 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
west bengal stampede heavy rush footbridge santragachhi junction howrah south eastern railways cpro हावड़ा सांतरागाछी स्टेशन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

India's situation is very bad in terms of pension facilities
India News

पेंशन सुविधाओं के मामले में भारत के हालात बेहद खराब, 34 देशों की सूची में मिला 33वां स्थान

23 अक्टूबर 2018

देह दान करने का संकल्प लेने वाली तनिष्का
Delhi NCR

कक्षा तीन की बच्ची ने लिया देह दान का संकल्प, लोगों को भी कर रही जागरूक

23 अक्टूबर 2018

telugu actor Prabhas
Auto News

Birthday special : बाहुबली स्टार प्रभास की कुछ शानदार कारें

23 अक्टूबर 2018

CBSE relieved students of 9th and 11th, registration process will be open till 30th without late fee
Education

सीबीएसई ने दी 9वीं व 11वीं के छात्र-छात्राओं को राहत, बिना लेट फीस 30 तक कर सकते हैं पंजीकरण

23 अक्टूबर 2018

5.98 crores spent every year in Kasturba schools of Aligarh, but girls are getting torture only
India News

अलीगढ़ के कस्तूरबा विद्यालयों में हर साल खर्च हो रहे 5.98 करोड़, छात्राओं को मिल रही केवल प्रताड़ना

23 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
know about the founder of the biggest E-Commerce company of country Paytm
India News

कौन हैं देश की सबसे बड़ी ई कॉमर्स कंपनी 'पेटीएम' के मालिक विजय शेखर शर्मा

22 अक्टूबर 2018

मेरठ न्यूज
Local Sports

Exclusive: संन्यास लेने के बाद क्रिकेटर प्रवीण कुमार ने अमर उजाला से साझा की भविष्य की योजनाएं

22 अक्टूबर 2018

मैच के हीरो
Cricket News

INDvWI: रिकॉर्ड्स से भरे पहले वन-डे में इन 5 खिलाड़ियों का प्रदर्शन कभी नहीं भूल पाएंगे

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Amruta Fadnavis
India News

सी.एम. की पत्नी ने सेल्फी के लिए जान खतरे में डाल ली

22 अक्टूबर 2018

पिज्जा
America

कैंसर पीड़ित के लिए 800 किमी. तय कर  फेवरेट पिज्जा लेकर पहुंचा होटल मैनेजर

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

विश्व हिंदू परिषद
India News

विश्व हिंदू परिषद का दावा- राममंदिर मुद्दे पर शीतकालीन सत्र में बिल लाएगी सरकार

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण का हिंदुओं का सपना जल्द साकार हो सकता है। आरएसएस के आनुसांगिक संगठन विश्व हिंदू परिषद ने विश्वास व्यक्त किया है कि केंद्र सरकार संसद के आगामी शीतकालीन सत्र में राम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए कानून लाएगी।

23 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

सीबीआई राकेश अस्थाना मामला: डीएसपी देवेंद्र कुमार को 7 दिनों की रिमांड में भेजा गया  

23 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रवीण तोगड़िया
India News

राम मंदिर निर्माण और मुस्लिम जनसंख्या पर नियंत्रण हमारा प्रमुख राजनीतिक एजेंडा- तोगड़िया

23 अक्टूबर 2018

विजय शेखर शर्मा
India News

अमर उजाला EXCLUSIVE: जानिए आखिर क्यों किया जा रहा था Paytm के मालिक को ब्लैकमेल

23 अक्टूबर 2018

अमर उजाला पोल
India News

अमर उजाला पोल: सीबीआई में चल रही उथल-पुथल का असर इस एजेंसी की साख पर पड़ेगा

23 अक्टूबर 2018

ईडी
India News

ईडी ने स्टर्लिंग बायोटेक कंपनी फर्जीवाड़ा मामले में दायर किया आरोपपत्र

23 अक्टूबर 2018

स्मृति ईरानी
India News

सबरीमाला मंदिर पर स्मृति ईरानी का बयान, कहा- पूजा का अधिकार है अपवित्र करने का नहीं

23 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
India News

अदालत में सीबीआई का खुलासा, जांच की आड़ में चल रहा था वसूली का खेल

23 अक्टूबर 2018

मेजर जनरल बिपिन रावत
India News

सेनाध्यक्ष बिपिन रावत ने कहा- पिछले युद्ध की तरह नहीं होगा आने वाला युद्ध

23 अक्टूबर 2018

नमो एप
India News

नमो ऐप के जरिए चंदा मांग रही भाजपा, केंद्रीय मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने दान किए 1000 रुपये

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: योगीराज में किसान कपड़े उतारने को मजबूर, जानिए वजह

एक तरफ जहां केंद्र की मोदी सरकार और यूपी की योगी सरकार खुद को किसान हितैषी बता रही हैं। वहीं योगी राज में किसान कपड़े उतारने के लिए मजबूर है। देखिए आखिर क्यों झांसी जिला के किसानों ने कपड़े उतारा।

23 अक्टूबर 2018

स्मृति ईरानी 2:10

सबरीमाला मुद्दे पर स्मृति ईरानी का विवादित बयान, ‘पूजा करने का अधिकार है लेकिन अपवित्र करने का नहीं’

23 अक्टूबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:53

मिजोरम विधानसभा चुनाव: यहां 40 विधानसभा सीटों में सिर्फ एक सीट है जनरल

23 अक्टूबर 2018

SMRITI IRANI 1:07

माहवारी को लेकर स्मृति ईरानी का विवादास्पद बयान

23 अक्टूबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 5:18

Paytm ब्लैकमेलिंग केस: विजय शेखर शर्मा के भाई ने अमर उजाला से बातचीत में किया ये खुलासा

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दिवाली पर आतिशबाजी रात 8 से 10 बजे तक ही, पटाखों की ऑनलाइन बिक्री पर रोक

23 अक्टूबर 2018

पिनाराई विजयन
India News

सबरीमाला में हिंसक प्रदर्शन के लिए केरल के मुख्यमंत्री ने भाजपा-आरएसएस पर बोला हमला

23 अक्टूबर 2018

arvind kejriwal
India News

तेलंगाना चुनावः आप की पहली सूची में दिव्यांग, डॉक्टर, इंजीनियर और बिजनेसमैन को मिला टिकट

23 अक्टूबर 2018

यशवंत सिन्हा
India News

यशवंत सिन्हा ने पीएम मोदी पर लगाए आरोप, सुषमा-शाह की मुलाकात रद्द होने की बताई वजह

23 अक्टूबर 2018

राकेश अस्थाना
India News

सीबीआई में घमासान: राकेश अस्थाना को वापस भेजा जा सकता है गुजरात

23 अक्टूबर 2018

सीताराम येचुरी
India News

'मोदी के चहेते अधिकारी की वजह से शीर्ष जांच एजेंसी की छवि पर सवाल खड़े हो रहे'

23 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.