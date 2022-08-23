Assam: मनीष सिसोदिया कामरूप कोर्ट में तलब, असम के सीएम ने दायर किया मानहानि केस

दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को असम के कामरूप की सीजेएम कोर्ट ने समन भेजकर 29 सितंबर को तलब किया है। सिसोदिया के खिलाफ असम के सीएम हिमंत बिस्व सरमा ने मानहानि केस दायर किया है।

Assam | Kamrup's CJM court summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on September 29, in connection with the defamation case filed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma



(file photos) pic.twitter.com/6hmyaL4MC2