Assam: मनीष सिसोदिया कामरूप कोर्ट में तलब, असम के सीएम ने दायर किया मानहानि केस

कुछ माह पहले आप नेता सिसोदिया ने दिल्ली में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर आरोप लगाया था कि असम सरकार ने सीएम सरमा की पत्नी को कंपनी व उनके बेटे के व्यावसायिक भागीदार को पीपीई किट की आपूर्ति का ठेका दिया था।
दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को असम के कामरूप की सीजेएम कोर्ट ने समन भेजकर 29 सितंबर को तलब किया है। सिसोदिया के खिलाफ असम के सीएम हिमंत बिस्व सरमा ने मानहानि केस दायर किया है।
Assam | Kamrup's CJM court summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on September 29, in connection with the defamation case filed by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022
(file photos) pic.twitter.com/6hmyaL4MC2
