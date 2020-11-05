मणिपुर: भाजपा नेता को मिली जीत, हाईकोर्ट ने वाई सुरचंद्र सिंह के निर्वाचन को किया रद्द

Manipur High Court declares election ofBJP's M Rameshwor to be the new MLA from Kakching assembly constituency. — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020
Y Surchandra Singh of Kakching assembly constituency null and void.
