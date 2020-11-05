शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   manipur hc declare election of surchandra singh of kakching assembly constituency null and void BJP won

मणिपुर: भाजपा नेता को मिली जीत, हाईकोर्ट ने वाई सुरचंद्र सिंह के निर्वाचन को किया रद्द

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंफाल Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 01:15 PM IST
मणिपुर हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
मणिपुर हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : hcmimphal.nic.in

ख़बर सुनें
मणिपुर उच्च न्यायालय ने काकिंग विधानसभा क्षेत्र में चुनाव की घोषणा की। अदालत ने वाई सुरचंद्र सिंह के निर्वाचन को रद्द कर दिया है। भाजपा के एम रमेशवोर काकिंग विधानसभा क्षेत्र से नए विधायक बने हैं।
india news national manipur high court kakching assembly bjp mla

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

