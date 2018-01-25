अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Man taking selfie video in front of speeding train lands him in hospital

इस सेल्फी ने पहुंचाया अस्पताल, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 02:07 PM IST
Man taking selfie video in front of speeding train lands him in hospital
सेल्फी के चक्कर में बहुत से लोग कुछ भी करने को तैयार हो जाते हैं फिर चाहे इसके लिए उन्हें अपनी जान ही क्यों ना गंवानी पड़े। ऐसा ही एक वाकया हैदराबाद में हुआ है जहां सेल्फी के चक्कर में एक शख्स मरते-मरते बचा है।

हैदराबाद के वारंगल में रहने वाला शिवा रेलवे ट्रेक पर खड़ा होकर तेज रफ्तार से आ रही ट्रेन की तरफ इशारा करते हुए सेल्फी वीडियो बना रहा था। इसी दौरान ट्रेन से उसे टक्कर मार दी और वीडियो के अंत में लोग उसकी मदद के लिए आते हुए सुनाई दे रहे हैं।

यह घटना रविवार को हैदराबाद के बाहरी इलाके में स्थित भारत नगर रेलवे स्टेशन पर हुई। वीडियो काफी विचलित करने वाला है जिसे कि सोशल मीडिया पर खूब शेयर किया जा रहा है। बुधवार से शेयर किया जा रहा यह वाडियो अब वायरल हो चुका है। जिसमें कई यूजर्स शिवा के इस स्टंट को मूर्खता की हद बता रहे हैं।

वीडियो में एक शख्स शिवा को चेतावनी देते हुए सुनाई दे रहा है। हालांकि उसने इसे नजरअंदाज कर दिया जिसकी वजह से उसकी जान पर बन आई। शिवा को ट्रेन ने टक्कर मार दी जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया और उसके सिर में गहरी चोटें आई हैं। उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जहां उसकी हालत स्थिर बताई जा रही है।
 
selfie train hyderabad

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Karni Sena members share sanjay leela Bhansali Mobile Number on social media
Bollywood

रिलीज के दिन करणी सेना की सबसे शर्मनाक हरकत, बिना फिल्‍म देखे भंसाली पर उछाला कीचड़

25 जनवरी 2018

Priyanka chopra faces multiple tax demands by the income tax department
Bollywood

ऐसा क्या हुआ कि Income Tax के निशाने पर आ गईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा और मिल गया नोटिस

25 जनवरी 2018

Karan Wahi Urvashi Rautela starrer Hate Story 4 poster release
Bollywood

रोमांस से भरी 'हेट स्टोरी 4' की इस एक्ट्रेस को नहीं पहचान पाएंगे आप, इस दिन आएगा ट्रेलर

25 जनवरी 2018

deepika padukone says i am confidence for padmaavat it will be huge hit at the box office
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' रिलीज होते ही दीपिका ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बोलीं-अब आया जश्न मनाने का समय

25 जनवरी 2018

Aiyaary star Sidharth Malhotra is annoyed with Akshay Kumar for Pad Man releasing
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' से दूर होते ही 'अय्यारी' से टकराई 'पैडमैन', भड़के सिद्धार्थ ने अक्षय पर निकाला गुस्सा

25 जनवरी 2018

Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari to file a PIL against sidharth malhotra
Bollywood

माफी के बावजूद सिद्धार्थ पर FIR करवाएंगे मनोज तिवारी, Bigg Boss में बोले थे विवादित बोल

25 जनवरी 2018

Something about the sridevi lips strikingly different
Bollywood

होठ की सर्जरी ने बिगाड़ दिया श्रीदेवी का चेहरा, पति के साथ ईवेंट में पहुंची तो सच्चाई आई सामने

25 जनवरी 2018

ajay devgan home production film eela kajol begins shooting
Bollywood

काजोल के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, 8 साल बाद फिर से बनेंगी 'सिंगल मदर'

25 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat attack a school bus angry bollywood reaction
Bollywood

पद्मावत विवाद: स्कूल बस पर हमले से बॉलीवुड नाराज, कहा- 'वोटर्स इस खबर को याद रखेंगे'

25 जनवरी 2018

Photos being viral of this beautiful sheer or eunuch
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत किन्नर, इसके आगे बॉलीवुड की हसीनाएं भी पड़ी फीकी

25 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah piloted his jumbo jet to New Delhi
India News

ब्रुनेई के सुल्तान खुद प्लेन उड़ाकर पहुंचे दिल्ली, महंगी गाड़ियों का भी रखते हैं शौक

ब्रुनेई के सुल्तान हसानल बोल्किआ अपना प्लेन खुद उड़ाकर बुधवार को दिल्ली आये।

25 जनवरी 2018

film padmaavat release issue live updates karni sena activities protest
India News

LIVE: पद्मावत के विरोध में आत्मदाह की कोशिश, देवबंद में तलवारें लेकर निकली महिलाएं

25 जनवरी 2018

Padmaavat film Ruckus continue, bjp congress leader gives statement against film
India News

पद्मावत: विरोध में उतरे दिग्विजय-वीके सिंह, ओवैसी बोले- यह बीजेपी की 'पकौड़ा' राजनीति है

25 जनवरी 2018

Tehseen Poonawalla filed Contempt petition against Karni Sena members in Supreme Court
India News

पद्मावत: 4 राज्‍यों और करणी सेना के खिलाफ SC में अवमानना का केस दाखिल, सोमवार को सुनवाई

25 जनवरी 2018

Brawn behind karni sena and padmaavat movie
India News

आठ राज्य और 11 शहरों में करणी सेना का दिखा असर

25 जनवरी 2018

BJP President amit shah claimed more seats than 2014 if general election announced today
India News

अमित शाह बोले- आज लोकसभा चुनाव हुए तो 2014 से ज्यादा आएंगी सीटें

25 जनवरी 2018

driver who save lives of 52 Amarnath Pilgrims receive Gallantry Award
India News

52 अमरनाथ यात्रियों की जान बचाने वाले इस ड्राइवर को मिला वीरता पुरस्कार

25 जनवरी 2018

SC Said on Aadhaar, Need to maintain balance between citizens right and national interest
India News

आधार मामले पर SC ने कहा- सरकारी योजनाओं और नागरिकों के अधिकार के बीच संतुलन जरूरी

25 जनवरी 2018

Now Muslims are changing religion in Maharashtra, Mostly Hindu
India News

महाराष्ट्र में अब मुसलमान भी कर रहे हैं धर्म परिवर्तन, सबसे ज्यादा बने हिंदू

25 जनवरी 2018

Centre will spend 1000 crore rupees to tackle the problem of Air Pollution
India News

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण खत्म करने को केंद्र सरकार खर्च करेगी 1000 करोड़ रुपए

25 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

चारा घोटाला केस में लालू को जेल, सुशील मोदी ने ली चुटकी

रांची की सीबीआई अदालत ने चारा घोटाला के तीसरे मामले में आरजेडी अध्यक्ष लालू यादव को दोषी करार देते हुए पांच साल की सजा सुनाई।

25 जनवरी 2018

SUPER BLUE BLOOD MOON will appear on 31 january 3:10

31 जनवरी को नजर आएगा ‘सुपर ब्लू ब्लड मून’, यहां जानें खासियत

25 जनवरी 2018

Obese children are likely to die early than healthy peers, says study 1:10

सावधान: अगर आपके परिवार में कोई मोटा बच्चा है तो जरूर देखें ये खबर

25 जनवरी 2018

Lalu Prasad Yadav found guilty in third fodder scam case, five year jail 3:46

चारा घोटाले के तीसरे केस में भी नपे लालू, पांच साल की सजा, 10 लाख का जुर्माना

24 जनवरी 2018

Delhi chill 25 trains delayed, 18 cancelled amid low visibility 1:05

ट्रेन से कहीं जाने की सोचने से भी पहले ये खबर जरूर देखें

24 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

nitish government orders School teachers to keep an eye on open defecation and click selfie
Bihar

बिहार: शिक्षक करेंगे लोटे की निगरानी, खुले में शौच करने वालों के साथ खीचेंगे सेल्फी

21 नवंबर 2017

uttarakhand government made new rule for teacher
Dehradun

शिक्षकों के लिए सरकार का नया फरमान, अब स्कूल पहुंचते ही लेनी पड़ेगी सेल्फी

15 नवंबर 2017

Selfie with a Cow contest has been started to save cows in Kolkata
India News

कोलकाता में गायों को बचाने की अनोखी पहल, NGO ने शुरू की ‘सेल्फी विद काऊ’ प्रतियोगिता

30 अक्टूबर 2017

madhya pradesh: British man died after he fell 35 feet, while taking selfie
Madhya Pradesh

सेल्फी के चक्कर में मंदिर से 35 फीट नीचे गिरा विदेशी, गंवाई जान

15 अक्टूबर 2017

monkey selfie case ends with settlement
Rest of World

दो साल तक अपनी ही सेल्फी का केस लड़ता रहा ये बंदर

13 सितंबर 2017

man lost his life while trying to take selfie with elephant
India News

सेल्फी का शौक बना जान का दुश्मन, हाथी के पांव के नीचे आकर हुई मौत

3 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.