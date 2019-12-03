राजनाथ सिंह के काफिले में घुसा व्यक्ति, पीएम मोदी से मिलने की मांग की

#WATCH Delhi: A man came in front of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's convoy near Parliament, today. He claimed that he wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was later detained by the police. pic.twitter.com/yunm3vsVzr— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019
3 दिसंबर 2019