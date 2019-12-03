शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   man came in front of Rajnath Singh convoy, wanted to meet PM Narendra Modi

राजनाथ सिंह के काफिले में घुसा व्यक्ति, पीएम मोदी से मिलने की मांग की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 02:07 PM IST
राजनाथ सिंह के काफिले के सामने पहुंचा शख्स
राजनाथ सिंह के काफिले के सामने पहुंचा शख्स - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह की सुक्षा में एक बड़ी खामी सामने आई है। दिल्ली में संसद के पास उनके काफिले के सामने एक व्यक्ति आ गया। उसने दावा किया कि वह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मिलना चाहता है। उसे बाद में पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया। जिस समय यह घटना घटी उस वक्त प्रधानमंत्री दिल्ली में नहीं थे।
विज्ञापन



एक व्यक्ति रक्षा मंत्री के काफिले के सामने आ गया और कहने लगा कि वह प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मिलना चाहता है। सुरक्षा बल उसे घटनास्थल से लेकर चले गए और उसे पुलिस हिरासत में भेज दिया गया। फिलहाल व्यक्ति की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री इस समय झारखंड में हैं जहां उन्होंने एक रैली को संबोधित किया। झारखंड में पांच चरणों में चुनाव होना है। जिसमें से एक चरण का मतदान संपन्न हो चुका है।
जानें कैसा रहेगा आपका आने वाला साल, जानिये विश्वप्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राजनाथ सिंह, नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

संसद में भाजपा सांसदों की कम मौजूदगी से पीएम मोदी नाखुश!

3 दिसंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

संसद में हैदराबाद मामले की गूंज, राजनाथ बोले, कठोरतम कानून बनाने को तैयार 

2 दिसंबर 2019

चुनावी जनसभा को संबोधित करते राजनाथ सिंह
Jharkhand

पहले पार्टियां उड़ाती थीं भाजपा के घोषणापत्र का मजाक, अब मंदिर बनने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता: राजनाथ

1 दिसंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद के सहारे छेड़ रहा छद्म युद्ध, नहीं सफल होने देंगे मंसूबे: राजनाथ सिंह

1 दिसंबर 2019

भारत-जापान वार्ता
India News

आतंकवाद पर भारत और जापान का सख्त रुख, कहा- पाकिस्तान करे ठोस कार्रवाई

30 नवंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

पाक आतंकवाद के सहारे भारत से लड़ रहा छद्म युद्ध लेकिन कभी जीत नहीं सकता: राजनाथ

30 नवंबर 2019

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Astrology Services

जानिये कैसा रहेगा आपका 2020, विश्वप्रसिद ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
rajnath singh narendra modi convoy defence minister
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गाजियाबाद में हत्या और आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद हत्या-आत्महत्या केसः कौन है राकेश वर्मा, जो है पांच मौतों का जिम्मेदार

3 दिसंबर 2019

Ghaziabad indirapuram man kills son daughter video calls friend say sorry suicides with wife manager
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः गुलशन ने बेटा-बेटी की हत्या के बाद इन्हें वीडियो कॉल कर दिखाए शव, फिर सॉरी बोलकर...

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गाजियाबाद हत्या-आत्महत्या केस
Delhi NCR

हत्या-आत्महत्या केसः फ्लैट के अंदर का नजारा देख हैरान पुलिस, लिखा था-हमारी तमन्ना है कि...

3 दिसंबर 2019

वरिष्ठ वकील राजीव धवन
India News

वकील राजीव धवन को जमीयत ने अयोध्या मामले से हटाया, फेसबुक पर बयां किया दर्द

3 दिसंबर 2019

गाजियाबाद में हत्या और आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

दो करोड़ के चक्कर में कारोबारी ने खत्म कर ली पूरी फैमिली, फ्लैट की दीवार पर चिपके मिले बाउंस चेक

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गाजियाबाद में हत्या और आत्महत्या
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: दो बच्चों की हत्या कर पत्नी और मैनेजर के साथ आठवीं मंजिल से कूदा शख्स

3 दिसंबर 2019

विक्रम लैंडर के प्रभाव बिंदु और संबंधित मलबे क्षेत्र को दिखाती तस्वीर
World

NASA ने चंद्रमा की सतह पर ढूंढ निकाला चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर विक्रम, जारी की तस्वीर

3 दिसंबर 2019

road accident
Delhi NCR

स्कूटी हादसे में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, फुटपाथ पर मिले कार या जिप्सी के टायरों की रगड़ के निशान

3 दिसंबर 2019

Konkona Sen Sharma
Bollywood

शादी से पहले गर्भवती हो गई थी ये अभिनेत्री, 5 साल बाद पति से हुईं अलग

3 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

वोडा-आइडिया और एयरटेल की बढ़ी टैरिफ दरें आज से लागू, छह पैसे तो बस शुरुआत है..

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

concept pic
India News

हिंदी में होते सुरक्षा निर्देश तो भोपाल गैस कांड में बच सकती थीं सैकड़ों जान

मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी में 35 साल पहले हुई गैस त्रासदी के पीड़ितों का दर्द कम होने की बजाय बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। साढ़े तीन दशकों में राज्य और केंद्र में सरकारें बदलती रहीं, लेकिन नहीं बदली पीड़ितों की किस्मत।

3 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कई देशों में दुष्कर्म के लिए दी जाती है दर्दनाक सजा
India News

इन देशों में दुष्कर्म के ख्याल से भी कांप उठेगी रूह, सिर कलम से लेकर पत्थर मारने तक का है कानून

3 दिसंबर 2019

प्याज
India News

अब तुर्की से आएगा प्याज, नासिक ही नहीं पूरे देश को रुला रहा प्याज

3 दिसंबर 2019

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

लोकसभा में गृह मंत्रालय ने बताया- आतंकवादी घटनाओं में आई कमी, घुसपैठ की कोशिशें बढ़ीं

3 दिसंबर 2019

लोकसभा में हंगामा
India News

संसद Live: अधीर रंजन के 'घुसपैठिए' और 'निर्बला' बयान पर लोकसभा में मचा हंगामा

3 दिसंबर 2019

षनमुगा सुब्रमण्यन
India News

चंद्रयान 2: चेन्नई के इस इंजीनियर ने ढूंढ निकाला विक्रम लैंडर का मलबा 

3 दिसंबर 2019

षनमुगा सुब्रमण्यन
India News

विक्रम लैंडर के मलबे को किस तरह ढूंढा, इंजीनियर शनमुग ने बताई एक-एक बात

3 दिसंबर 2019

नौसेना का शौर्य
India News

भारतीय युद्धपोतों का वो ऑपरेशन, सात दिनों तक सुलगता रहा था कराची बंदरगाह

3 दिसंबर 2019

चंद्रयान 2
India News

विक्रम लैंडर का मलबा ढूंढने में इस इंजीनियर ने निभाई अहम भूमिका, नासा ने की पुष्टि

3 दिसंबर 2019

आप सांसदों ने राज्यसभा में प्याज का मुद्दा उठाया
India News

संसद में मचा संग्राम, प्याज की माला पहनकर राज्यसभा पहुंचे आप सांसद 

3 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

हिंदी में होते सुरक्षा निर्देश तो भोपाल गैस कांड में बच सकती थीं सैकड़ों जान

मध्य प्रदेश की राजधानी में 35 साल पहले हुई गैस त्रासदी के पीड़ितों का दर्द कम होने की बजाय बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। साढ़े तीन दशकों में राज्य और केंद्र में सरकारें बदलती रहीं, लेकिन नहीं बदली पीड़ितों की किस्मत।

3 दिसंबर 2019

प्याज 3:22

अब तुर्की से आएगा प्याज, नासिक ही नहीं पूरे देश को रुला रहा प्याज

3 दिसंबर 2019

चंद्रयान 2 3:00

विक्रम लैंडर का मलबा ढूंढने में इस इंजीनियर ने निभाई अहम भूमिका, नासा ने की पुष्टि

3 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 6:08

'दबंग 3' के खलनायक किच्चा सुदीप ने खोले सलमान के राज, बोले ‘बजरंगी भाईजान’ जैसे हैं सलमान

3 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:06

देव आनंद का अंदाज ही बनाता था उन्हें सुपरस्टार

3 दिसंबर 2019

Related

कांग्रेस संकेत
India News

हवाला जांच: आयकर विभाग ने 170 करोड़ रुपये लेने पर कांग्रेस को भेजा नोटिस

3 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया कांड के चारों आरोपी
India News

निर्भया के दोषियों को कौन चढ़ाएगा फांसी, तिहाड़ के पास कोई जल्लाद ही नहीं

3 दिसंबर 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा-प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

प्रियंका गांधी की सुरक्षा में हुई चूक पर भड़के वाड्रा, मोदी सरकार पर साधा निशाना

3 दिसंबर 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा सरकार ने भारतीय रेल को बुरी हालत में पहुंचाया, अब बेचना शुरू करेगी: प्रियंका गांधी

3 दिसंबर 2019

वरिष्ठ वकील राजीव धवन
India News

वकील राजीव धवन को जमीयत ने अयोध्या मामले से हटाया, फेसबुक पर बयां किया दर्द

3 दिसंबर 2019

राजीव धवन
India News

वकील राजीव धवन को जमीयत ने अयोध्या केस से हटाया, फेसबुक पर बयां किया दर्द

3 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited