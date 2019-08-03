शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Mamata banerjee announced ODF to Rural West Bengal

ममता बनर्जी ने ग्रामीण बंगाल को खुले में शौचमुक्त घोषित किया 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 11:54 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने राज्य के ग्रामीण इलाकों को पूरी तरह खुले में शौचमुक्त होने का एलान किया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि सरकार अब ठोस कचरा प्रबंधन पर ध्यान देगी। 
विज्ञापन




ममता ने अपने एक ट्वीट में कहा कि मिशन निर्मल बांग्ला योजना के तहत ग्रामीण इलाकों में 1.35 घरों को कवर किया गया है। इस योजना के तहत दो अक्तूबर तक तमाम गांवों को खुले में शौचमुक्त बनाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था। 

ममता ने कहा कि उन्हें यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि ग्रामीण बंगाल अब खुले में शौचमुक्त हो गया है। केंद्र सरकार ने भी इस उपलब्धि की पुष्टि कर दी है।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

मिशन मंगल की रिलीज से पहले महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना का बड़ा ऐलान, चिंता में पड़े मेकर्स

3 अगस्त 2019

मिशन मंगल का पोस्टर
Amey Khopkar
मिशन मंगल का एक सीन
mission mangal
Bollywood

मिशन मंगल की रिलीज से पहले महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना का बड़ा ऐलान, चिंता में पड़े मेकर्स

3 अगस्त 2019

3 august 2019 rashifal horoscope
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: किसके लिए दिन रहेगा शुभ और किसे आ सकती है परेशानियां

3 अगस्त 2019

भारत बनाम वेस्टइंडीज
Cricket News

वेस्टइंडीज को पहले टी-20 में चारों खाने चित करने उतरेगा भारत, कब-कहां-कैसे देखें LIVE स्ट्रीमिंग

3 अगस्त 2019

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां पर हैं नौकरी के ढेरो मौके, क्या आप हैं तैयार
Bollywood

शाहरुख से लेकर अभिषेक तक, जानें इन 5 सेलेब्स की कहां और किस देश में है प्रॉपर्टी?

3 अगस्त 2019

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan
Shah Rukh Khan
akshay kumar
shilpa shetty
Bollywood

शाहरुख से लेकर अभिषेक तक, जानें इन 5 सेलेब्स की कहां और किस देश में है प्रॉपर्टी?

3 अगस्त 2019

अमरनाथ मामले पर पाकिस्तान की प्रतिक्रिया
India News

इधर भारत ने कश्मीर पर सोचा, उधर अटकने लगीं पाकिस्तान की सांसें

3 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर में बड़े स्तर पर सुरक्षाबलों की तैनाती
Jammu

जम्मू और आसपास में भी सुरक्षाबलों की तैनाती, हर तरफ कश्मीर की चर्चा, देखिए तस्वीरें

3 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
विज्ञापन
mamata banerjee bengal west bengal west bengal news odf
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पांच सदस्यों की हत्या करके युवक ने की खुदकुशी
Chandigarh

पंजाबः मोगा में परिवार के पांच सदस्यों की हत्या कर युवक ने की खुदकुशी, छोड़ा 19 पेज का सुसाइड नोट

3 अगस्त 2019

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय में अब प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान पत्रकार नहीं पूछे पाएंगे सवाल, करना होगा 'ईमेल'

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
तीनों आरोपी
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में तीन जासूस गिरफ्तार, पाकिस्तान भेज रहे थे सेना से जुड़ी जानकारी

3 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दोबारा नियंत्रण रेखा के पास पहुंचे आतंकवादी, इमरान-ट्रंप की मुलाकात से पहले चले गए थे दूर

3 अगस्त 2019

shweta rohira
Bollywood

करीबी दोस्त की मौत के बाद उनकी बेटी के लिए फरिश्ता बने सलमान, बना लिया खास रिश्ता

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
know why mostly cardiac arrest or stroke comes in bathroom
Health & Fitness

ज्यादातर हार्ट अटैक आखिर बाथरूम में ही क्यों आते हैं?

3 अगस्त 2019

बुजुर्ग खेत्रमोहन झा
India News

बेटे-बहु से तंग बुजुर्ग पत्रकार ने सरकार के नाम कर दी सारी संपत्ति, कहा- उनकी जमीन पर वृद्धाश्रम बने

3 अगस्त 2019

Sherlyn Chopra
Bollywood

करण जौहर की हाउस पार्टी में ड्रग इस्तेमाल का आरोप, शर्लिन बोलीं- शुक्र है मैं इसका हिस्सा नहीं

3 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक पीड़िता को चेक देते ससुर
Gorakhpur

सऊदी अरब से फोन पर दे दिया तीन तलाक, ससुर ने चेक थमा किया रिश्ता खत्म होने का एलान

3 अगस्त 2019

Batla House
Bollywood

जॉन अब्राहम की फिल्म बाटला हाउस के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल, रिलीज पर रोक की मांग

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अमित शाह
India News

अगले हफ्ते अमित शाह कश्मीर दौर पर जाएंगे, सकते में आए विपक्षी दल

मौजूदा परिस्थितियों के बीच केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह अगले हफ्ते कश्मीर का दौरा करेंगे। उनका यह दौरा बहुत अहम माना जा रहा है। जैसे ही यह खबर मीडिया में आई, विपक्षी दलों के नेता सकते में आ गए हैं।

3 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
India News

राजनीति से संन्यास लेने की सोच रहा हूं, गलती से मुख्यमंत्री बन गया था: कुमारस्वामी

3 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

रिपोर्ट में खुलासा, जैश के आतंकियों ने भारतीय सेना के खिलाफ रची नई साजिश

3 अगस्त 2019

गुलाम नबी आजाद
India News

कांग्रेस का सरकार पर निशाना- डरे हुए हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोग, संसद में बयान दें पीएम

3 अगस्त 2019

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

बाबर, गौरी के जवाब में हमारी मिसाइलें धैर्य-संतुलन के साथ विनाश का भी करती हैं आह्वान: राजनाथ

3 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कार की टक्कर से पत्रकार की मौत के मामले में आईएएस अधिकारी गिरफ्तार

3 अगस्त 2019

एनडीआरएफ की पकड़ में मगरमच्छ
India News

वडोदरा : एनडीआरएफ की टीम ने पकड़ा मगरमच्छ, दूसरा गाड़ी से कुचलकर मरा

3 अगस्त 2019

सीसीटीवी
India News

कोयंबटूर: निजी कॉलेज शौचालय में लगाएगा सीसीटीवी कैमरा, छात्रों को दी लुंगी पहनने की सलाह

3 अगस्त 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूरे देश में श्रमिकों का न्यूनतम वेतन समान होगा, कानून को संसद की हरी झंडी

3 अगस्त 2019

बुजुर्ग खेत्रमोहन झा
India News

बेटे-बहु से तंग बुजुर्ग पत्रकार ने सरकार के नाम कर दी सारी संपत्ति, कहा- उनकी जमीन पर वृद्धाश्रम बने

3 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

ग्रेटर नोएडा के शारदा अस्पताल में युवती ने की जान देने की कोशिश, इंजीनियरिंग के छात्र ने बचाई जान

ग्रेटर नोएडा के नॉलेज पार्क के शारदा अस्पताल में एक युवती ने 25 फीट ऊंची छत से कूदकर खुदकुशी करने की कोशिश की। लेकिन जान की परवाह किए बिना बीटेक के छात्र सरदार मनजोत सिंह ने उसे बचा लिया।

3 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:28

मधुबाला से लीना चंदावरकर तक किशोर कुमार के प्यार के चार किस्से

3 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर 1:33

सोशल मीडिया पर देखने को मिला पाकिस्तान का डर, ट्वीट कर भारतीय सुरक्षा बलों पर उठाए सवाल

3 अगस्त 2019

अमरनाथ 3:50

अमरनाथ यात्रियों को कश्मीर से एयरलिफ्ट करेगा ये विमान, जानिए क्यों खास है सी 17 ग्लोबमास्टर

3 अगस्त 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर 3:25

इस वीरान द्वीप पर साल में सिर्फ एक बार आने की ही है इजाजत

3 अगस्त 2019

Related

amarnath yatra 2019
India News

अमरनाथ यात्रा: एम 24 राइफल और लैंड माइन की बरामदगी से पाक के मंसूबे का खुलासा

3 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना
India News

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने 100 दिन से भी कम समय में घर बनाकर रच दिया इतिहास

3 अगस्त 2019

केएन गोविंदाचार्य (फाइल)
India News

अयोध्या सुनवाई की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग के लिए गोविंदाचार्य पहुंचे सुप्रीम कोर्ट

3 अगस्त 2019

Mumbai Rain
India News

जल प्रलय ने थामी मुंबई की रफ्तार, स्कूल-कॉलेज बंद, मुंबई-गोवा हाईवे पर भूस्खलन

3 अगस्त 2019

डूबते हुए(सांकेतिक)
India News

मुंबई में आफत की बारिश, पांडवकडा झरने में चार छात्राएं बहीं, एक का शव बरामद

3 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा सरकार कुछ निर्माण नहीं कर सकती, सिर्फ संस्थाओं को नष्ट कर सकती है : राहुल गांधी

3 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited