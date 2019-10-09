शहर चुनें

Mallikarjun Kharge object over Rajnath Singh receiving Rafale aircraft in France and Shastra Puja

राफेल लाने राजनाथ के फ्रांस जाने और 'शस्त्र पूजा' पर खड़गे बोले- इतना तमाशा करने की जरुरत नहीं थी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 09 Oct 2019 02:18 PM IST
Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
देश के लिए पहला राफेल लाने के लिए रक्षा मंत्री के फ्रांस जाने और शस्त्र पूजा पर कांग्रेस ने टिप्पणी की है। वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने इसे 'तमाशा' करार देते हए कहा कि ऐसा ड्रामा करने की जरुरत ही नहीं थी। 
उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस इस तरह का दिखावा करने में यकीन नहीं रखती। कांग्रेस शासनकाल में जब हमने सेना के लिए बोफोर्स हथियार खरीदा था, तो हमारी ओर से कोई नेता या मंत्री उसे लाने विदेश नहीं गया था। 
rafale rajnath singh rafale deal
