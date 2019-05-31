प्रधानमंत्री का पहला फैसलाः पीएम छात्रवृत्ति की राशि बढ़ी, पुलिसकर्मियों के बच्चों को भी मिलेगा लाभ

Our Government’s first decision dedicated to those who protect India!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2019
Major changes approved in PM’s Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks. https://t.co/Vm90BD77hm pic.twitter.com/iXhFNlBCIc
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह के बीच में आपस में एक दूसरे को बधाई या रिवार्ड देने का कोई रिश्ता नहीं है, बल्कि दोनों के बीच में आपस की केमिस्ट्री तथा उद्देश्य को अच्छी तरह से समझने की अंतरंगता है।
31 मई 2019