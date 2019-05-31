शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Major changes approved in the PM Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund

प्रधानमंत्री का पहला फैसलाः पीएम छात्रवृत्ति की राशि बढ़ी, पुलिसकर्मियों के बच्चों को भी मिलेगा लाभ

न्यूज डेस्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 May 2019 05:59 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
दोबारा प्रधानमंत्री पद संभालते ही नरेंद्र मोदी ने बड़े फैसले लेने की शुरुआत कर दी है। मोदी कैबिनेट ने इस कार्यकाल की पहली बैठक में पहला बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए राष्ट्रीय रक्षा कोष के तहत 'प्रधानमंत्री छात्रवृत्ति योजना' में बड़े परिवर्तन को अनुमति दी है। इसके तहत शहीद पुलिस कर्मियों के बेटे को मिलने वाली राशि को 2000 रुपये से बढ़ा कर 2500 रुपये प्रति महीना कर दिया गया है। वहीं, बेटियों को मिलने वाली राशि को 2250 रुपये से बढ़ाकर 3000 रुपये प्रति महीना कर दिया गया है।  
इस फैसले को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट भी किया है। ट्वीट में उन्होंने लिखा है, 'हमारी सरकार का पहला फैसला भारत की रक्षा करने वालों को समर्पित है! इसके तहत राष्ट्रीय रक्षा कोष के तहत प्रधानमंत्री छात्रवृत्ति योजना में बदलाव को अनुमति देते हुए आतंकी, माओवादी हमलों में शहीद पुलिस जवानों के बच्चों की छात्रवृत्ति राशि बढ़ाने का फैसला लिया गया है।'

 

prime minister protect india prime minister scholarship scheme national defence fund scholarship police personnel
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

