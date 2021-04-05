बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
नागपुर: एक महिला की कोरोना से मौत के बाद रिश्तेदारों ने की अस्पताल में तोड़फोड़, 11 आरोपियों पर केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नागपुर Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Mon, 05 Apr 2021 03:29 AM IST
डीसीपी लोहित मटानी
डीसीपी लोहित मटानी - फोटो : [email protected]
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र के नागपुर में एक अस्पताल में कोविड-19 की वजह से एक महिला की मौत होने के बाद उसके रिश्तेदारों ने रिसेप्सन एरिया में तोड़फोड़ की। डीसीपी लोहित मटानी ने कहा कि उनमें से एक व्यक्ति ने पेट्रोल से सेट टेबल को आग लगा दी। जिसके तुरंत बाद अस्पताल अधिकारियों ने उस आग को बुझाया। सभी 11 आरोपियों पर केस दर्ज कर 10 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है।
