Maharashtra: Woman killed in a tiger attack in the forest area near Chandrapur Pendru village

महाराष्ट्र : अवनि बाघिन के बाद एक और बाघ ने ली महिला की जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 10:41 AM IST
Maharashtra: Woman killed in a tiger attack in the forest area near Chandrapur Pendru village
महाराष्ट्र में बाघ हमले में एक महिला की मौत हो गई। घटना चंद्रपुर के पेंडरू गांव के पास जंगल क्षेत्र की है जहां पर एक बाघ ने अचानक महिला पर हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में महिला की मौत हो गई। बता दें कि इस से पहले महाराष्ट्र में एक बाघिन ने 14 लोगों को मौत के घाट उतार दिया था। उस बाघिन का नाम अवनि था जिसको बाद में मार दिया गया था। 
woman killed tiger attack tiger forest area बाघ
