Maharashtra Chunav Result: भाजपा-शिवसेना महायुति या कांग्रेस-एनसीपी गठबंधन, कौन बनाएगा सरकार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 06:55 AM IST
Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2019 Result Live, Maharashtra Election Result Hindi News Update
Maharashtra Assembly Elections results - फोटो : Amar Graphics
लाइव अपडेट

06:39 AM, 24-Oct-2019
महाराष्ट्र में भाजपा और शिवसेना की सरकार बनेगी या फिर कांग्रेस और एनसीपी गठबंधन पासा पलटने में कामयाब हो पाएगी, यह गुरुवार को साफ हो जाएगा। 21 अक्तूबर को मतदान संपन्न होने के बाद से सभी को 24 अक्तूबर का इंतजार था। आज सुबह आठ बजे से मतगणना शुरू होगी और एक घंटे बाद ही रुझान सामने आने लगेंगे। 

संभावना जताई जा रही है कि दोपहर तक यह तस्वीर साफ हो जाएगी कि महाराष्ट्र में किसके सिर ताज सजेगा। महाराष्ट्र के 288 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए मतदान हुआ है, जिन पर विभिन्न राजनीतिक पार्टियों के 3,237 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। इनमें से 235 महिला उम्मीदवार हैं। प्रदेश भर में 269 मतगणना केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। 

एग्जिट पोल में हालांकि साफ हो गया है कि प्रदेश में एक बार फिर भाजपा-शिवसेना की सरकार बन सकती है, लेकिन कई बार एग्जिट पोल गलत भी साबित हुए हैं। ऐसे में चुनाव के नतीजों का सबको इंतजार है। 
maharashtra election result maharashtra chunav result maharashtra chunav result 2019 maharashtra assembly election result 2019
